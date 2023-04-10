Ukraine live briefing: Counteroffensive preparations underway in Ukraine; pope calls for peace

As Ukraine prepares for its upcoming spring counteroffensive against Russia, it is in need of more soldiers and weapons.
Heavy fighting continued Sunday in the eastern Donetsk region, as Pope Francis made an Easter appeal for peace in Ukraine.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
As spring offensive nears, Ukraine is drafting reinforcements: Ukraine’s drafting efforts have gathered pace as a spring offensive looms. Previously, officials delivered draft papers to people’s homes, which some avoided by staying at a different address than officially registered. But new rules have widened the scope of places where men can be stopped and questioned about their draft status, report Siobhán O’Grady and Kostiantyn Khudov.
Martial law in place in Ukraine since February 2022 bars most men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country. Under mobilization rules, any man in that range can theoretically be called to fight. Exceptions are made, including for students, parents with three or more children under 18, caretakers of disabled dependents and those deemed medically unfit, among others.
O’ Grady and Khudov reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.