Ukraine live briefing: Counteroffensive preparations underway in Ukraine; pope calls for peace

As Ukraine prepares for its upcoming spring counteroffensive against Russia, it is in need of more soldiers and weapons. Men in uniforms are knocking on doors and sometimes handing out draft papers on street corners as battlefield losses mount. Recently leaked U.S. intelligence documents indicate that Ukraine is also facing an alarming shortfall of Western-supplied ammunition and air defense weapons, raising concerns about the embattled country’s ability to lead the much-hyped counteroffensive.

Heavy fighting continued Sunday in the eastern Donetsk region, as Pope Francis made an Easter appeal for peace in Ukraine.

The Defense Department is still assessing the validity of the leaked documents that have , Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement on Sunday. “An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and on our Allies and partners,” she said. triggered a Justice Department investigation , Pentagon deputyspokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement on Sunday. “An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and on our Allies and partners,” she said.

One of the leaked documents said a Russian jet nearly shot down a British spy plane near Ukraine last year in a in a significant incident that risked pulling the United States and NATO into the war. The incident was previously disclosed to Parliament in the fall by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, but he attributed the missile launch to a “technical malfunction” rather than a near-shootdown.

Pope Francis prayed for Ukraine and Russia in his Easter Sunday address and called for the “light of Easter” to shine upon the people of Russia. “Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace,” and calledfor the “light of Easter” to shine upon the people of Russia. “Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace,” he said . The pope last year cautioned that the conflict could lead to nuclear war

Russia plans to implement reforms to its air and missile defense forces, said Andrey Dermin, commander of the country’s air defense forces, according to said Andrey Dermin, commander of the country’s air defense forces, according to Interfax

China will have to work out the consequences of Russia’s actions, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French newspaper in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos after wrapping up his state visit to China, during which he had hoped to persuade Beijing to use its relationship with Moscow to help end the war in Ukraine. He also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin placed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus a day after promising not to.

Latvia will build a 39-mile fence on the border with Russian ally Belarus, local media outlet , local media outlet Delfi reported Sunday. The first stage will be completed by fall and the rest by the end of 2024, the report said.

As spring offensive nears, Ukraine is drafting reinforcements: Ukraine’s drafting efforts have gathered pace as a spring offensive looms. Previously, officials delivered draft papers to people’s homes, which some avoided by staying at a different address than officially registered. But new rules have widened the scope of places where men can be stopped and questioned about their draft status, report Siobhán O’Grady and Kostiantyn Khudov.

Martial law in place in Ukraine since February 2022 bars most men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country. Under mobilization rules, any man in that range can theoretically be called to fight. Exceptions are made, including for students, parents with three or more children under 18, caretakers of disabled dependents and those deemed medically unfit, among others.

O’ Grady and Khudov reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

