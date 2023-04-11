This badge of a bear punching Winnie the Pooh is a big hit in Taiwan

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan has deployed all sorts of weapons in its effort to keep China at bay, including buying American fighter jets and embarking on careful diplomacy in the United States. But in the past few days, as the Chinese Communist Party has again conducted military drills encircling the democratic island, an entrepreneurial Taiwanese designer has unleashed an unconventional new weapon that has grabbed his compatriots’ attention: an embroidered badge showing an angry Formosan black bear, endemic to Taiwan, holding Taiwan’s flag and punching Winnie the Pooh, who is holding a honey pot engraved with the five stars of the Chinese flag.

An internet meme plays on the supposed resemblance of Winnie the Pooh — A.A. Milne’s “bear of very little brain” — to the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. It took off a decade ago, when Chinese internet users likened Xi to a pudgy Pooh and President Barack Obama to a lanky Tigger. All references to the yellow honey lover have since been censored on the Chinese internet.

Xi Jinping and Obama walking during summit: Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. Gotta love Chinese netizens. http://t.co/hJBqk1l5oK — Offbeat China (@OffbeatChina) June 11, 2013

But Taiwanese have latched on to this battle of the bears amid the latest round of Chinese saber-rattling.

Advertisement

On Saturday — the day after President Tsai Ing-wen returned from the United States, where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — China started military drills and sent a record number of jets near Taiwan’s airspace.

The People’s Liberation Army also dispatched an aircraft carrier to join the exercises targeting Taiwan for the first time, menacing the island’s east from the Western Pacific.

Taiwan’s government-owned Military News Agency released photos of air force pilots inspecting fighter jets to show combat readiness. The Formosa vs. Winnie patch worn by one of the pilots quickly drew attention on social media.

“I wanted to boost the morale of our troops through designing this patch,” Alec Hsu told Reuters. The caption for the sought-after item on his webpage read: “The communists come every day and I want to punch them so badly. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, we’ll be here to beat you up around-the-clock!”

The word “Scramble” on the badge is a reference to the deployment of Taiwan’s fighter jets in response to constant Chinese incursions, Hsu said.

The sentiment struck a chord in Taiwan. Now, the backlog of orders is so long people will have to wait until next month to receive their patches.

Advertisement

Even Lt. Col. Hsiao Yi-chiao, a Taiwanese fighter pilot, couldn’t get his hands on a patch. “It makes me feel the support of the people. It will keep us motivated at times when we feel worn out dealing with the threats,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Chinese internet commentators are making fun of the badge. As one wrote on the microblogging site Weibo: “The mainland is building warships and Taiwan is building shoulder patches. I am very relieved.”

However, the discussion of the issue is limited on Chinese social media in part because Chinese censors have long banned references to Winnie the Pooh. The screening of a slasher film starring Winnie the Pooh was canceled in Hong Kong last month without explanation, prompting concerns about censorship in the city.

The Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy of 23 million, as part of its territory and regularly threatens to annex it by force if it formally declares independence. Ramping up its aggression, Beijing has promoted its drills with videos showing military aircraft and vessels in action and even an animation simulating attacks on Taiwan.

Despite the heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese have largely remained calm and unruffled by the drills. Civilian flights and ships are unaffected by them, the island’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

GiftOutline Gift Article