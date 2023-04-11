Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, President Biden will mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on a trip to Belfast. Alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Biden will hail the pact that brought about an end to three decades of sectarian strife in the restive British province, and paved the way for a more productive, positive relationship between Northern Ireland and Ireland, as well as the governments in Dublin and Westminster. The United States played a key role in nudging through the peace agreement, which represents a sadly unique success story from an era in which other grand U.S.-brokered initiatives have faltered.

As my colleague Ruby Mellen explained, the deal, signed April 10, 1998, established power-sharing structures within Northern Ireland that brought together its feuding Irish Catholic and Protestant Unionist communities, scarred by years of de facto civil war that led to the deaths some 3,500 people. The ending of this period known simply as the “Troubles” also saw Ireland and Britain set aside their disagreement over Northern Ireland’s status. Ireland dropped its claim to the northern counties, conditioned on the reality at the time that a majority of Northern Ireland’s population wanted to remain in the United Kingdom.

On the latter front, the aftermath of Brexit — which upset the delicate political balance in a land divided by two national borders but all within the European Union — has accelerated the conversation about Irish reunification, with recent opinion polls showing that a growing number in Northern Ireland (though far from a majority) would favor unity with Ireland. Still, that prospect remains distant and the passions around it tempered by the province’s steady, if fitful, project of political compromise.

“The most notable political trend is the large number of Northern Irish voters who say they are open-minded about the future but in no hurry to leave the United Kingdom,” noted Irish essayist Fintan O’Toole. “Over the long term, the prosperity of Ireland, the dynamic effects of Northern Ireland’s alignment with the EU, and its changing demography will make Irish unity increasingly likely — but not in the next decade.”

Northern Ireland is hardly a happy utopia. Its confessional divisions endure, communities remain segregated and tensions still periodically flare into violence. Yet the potential for a return to the bad old days seems impossible. “There are many problems in Northern Ireland that the Good Friday Agreement has not solved — political crises, sporadic violence, criminality and above all sectarianism,” wrote Jonathan Powell, the former lead British negotiator in Northern Ireland. “But what it has done is end the war and provide the space to resolve other problems. We are never going back to the Troubles.”

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton, whose administration helped broker the deal, concurred. “Though power-sharing has at times yielded frustration and even gridlock, it has given each side the opportunity to make its concerns heard and work toward consensus,” Clinton wrote in a Washington Post op-ed this weekend. “Even the most imperfect democracy is better than a return to violence.”

In his piece, Clinton outlined a number of reasons the Good Friday Agreement worked at the time and in the long run. Those included the courage of political leaders in reaching across the aisle, the popular will among a divided polity to achieve peace, and an agreement that appears to have adequately been fair to both sides and accommodated “the complex views of both communities.”

Clinton also observed that it helped that “the United States was deeply involved in a way that both sides came to see as positive.” The Clinton administration leaned on the solidity of the United States’ “special relationship” with Britain, while taking confidence-building steps like granting Gerry Adams, the leader of a political party linked to the militant Irish Republican Army, a two-day visa to speak to Irish American groups. A successful brokering of peace, after all, required warring parties to have faith in an honest broker “that enabled the deeply distrustful sides to communicate.”

Now, apply these criteria to the two other big diplomatic deals of the Clinton era: The 1993 Oslo accords forged between Israel and the Palestinians and the 1995 Dayton Accords that sought to settle the vicious ethnic conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The peace deals at the time seemed landmark achievements. Oslo set in motion the theoretical creation of an independent Palestinian state, to exist side by side with Israel. Dayton, steered by the late U.S. diplomat Richard Holbrooke, brought to an end a hideous period of conflict in the Balkans, which had torn apart Bosnia, in particular, and seen campaigns of genocide carried out by Serb militias.

But both deals hang threadbare more than a quarter of a century later. Analysts have for years pronounced the Oslo framework dead: The peace process is at a dead end, with successive Israeli governments spending the past two decades steadily expanding settlements in land designated for a Palestinian state. The prevailing conditions have moved both Israeli and international human rights groups to determine that a form of apartheid prevails in the country.

The “two-state solution” promised by the Oslo accords is no longer supported by a considerable portion of the Israeli body politic, nor even much of a concern for Palestinians who chafe under military occupation, shorn of equal rights with Israelis, let alone a pathway to a viable state of their own. In 1995, an Israeli ultranationalist assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who signed the deal and famously appeared at the White House alongside Clinton and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat; the extremists who cheered his murder now find themselves represented in Israel’s halls of power. The Palestinian Authority, a political institution that emerged after Oslo and was only meant to be a transitional entity, is deeply unpopular, increasingly autocratic and lurching toward obsolescence.

Moreover, the experience of the past generation, capped by the Trump administration’s embrace of Israel’s right-wing settler movement, has convinced Palestinians of the complicity of the United States in the conditions that oppress them and undermine their political aspirations. In their view, Washington is not an honest broker, but a guarantor of Israeli impunity.

Israeli forces raided Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque on April 5, using batons and rubber bullets to clear the area and arresting scores of Palestinians inside. (Video: Storyful)

Bosnia struggles with the legacy of the Dayton Accords. The convoluted power-sharing structures it created, dividing Bosnia into a convoluted tripartite polity composed of its constituent Bosniak, Croat and Serb populations, has proven to be a “veritable engine of chaos,” wrote Jasmin Mujanovic, a political scientist specializing on the Balkans.

The prevailing system has played into the hands of separatist Serbs, backed in some instances quite directly by the Kremlin. Amid entrenched political paralysis — and in the absence of a “New Dayton” or a renewed effort to build a more rational, liberal, constitutional government — analysts talk about the possibility of further instability and state fracture. “Rather than fostering a climate of peaceable power-sharing, Dayton’s byzantine sectarian provisions have promoted conflict and brinkmanship,” Mujanovic wrote in Foreign Policy last year.

Ethnic tensions endure, while, decades later, no clear national consensus exists on the horrors of the war and the war crimes carried out by ethnic Serb militias. “Between Serbs glorifying and trying to rewrite the past and the international community turning a blind eye to their actions, the future is once again looking bleak for us in Bosnia,” wrote Ehlimana Memisevic, a law professor at the University of Sarajevo, last week. “Peace and unity in this country depend on all segments of our society accepting the past, learning from it and with the help of our international partners, taking the necessary steps to prevent its repeat.”

She concluded: “Sadly, we seem to be moving in the opposite direction.”

