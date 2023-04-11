Ukraine live briefing: Leak reveals challenges of likely counteroffensive; Russia bolsters defenses near Finland

The scope of a trove of Pentagon documents leaked online continues to be uncovered, with dozens of apparently highly classified military and intelligence documents emerging. One document appears to reveal doubts in Washington that a spring offensive will yield big gains for Ukraine, which is at odds with the Biden administration’s public remarks and could arm critics calling for a negotiated settlement or a paring back of assistance.

Moscow has ordered military preparations in response to the NATO accession of Finland, which was formerly military nonaligned. “Russian air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the northwest of the country in accordance with the increased threat level,” said Lt. Gen. Andrey Demin, commander of Russia’s air defense forces, according to Reuters.

U.S. ‘sister cities’ agonize over cutting their years-long Russian ties : The war in Ukraine has forced hard decisions in American communities that had nurtured relationships with Russian cities. Some are now pivoting to help refugees, writes Jane Gottlieb.

“The Russian flag was tearing at the hearts of our friends from Ukraine who have had friends and relatives killed in these horrendous attacks,” said Bill Bestpitch, who serves as treasurer of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. “We wanted to show our support — and that’s not a strong enough word for it. But how do we have sympathy with the people of Ukraine without sounding like we are blaming the people in Pskov we’re connected with?” he said, referring to Roanoke’s 31-year partnership with the Russian city of Pskov.