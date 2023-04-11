Ukraine live briefing: Leak reveals challenges of likely counteroffensive; Russia bolsters defenses near Finland

April 11, 2023 at 2:34 a.m. EDT
Olena Maltsev at the grave of her son Vladyslav Maltsev, who died in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, on Saturday. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
The scope of a trove of Pentagon documents leaked online continues to be uncovered, with dozens of apparently highly classified military and intelligence documents emerging. One document appears to reveal doubts in Washington that a spring offensive will yield big gains for Ukraine, which is at odds with the Biden administration’s public remarks and could arm critics calling for a negotiated settlement or a paring back of assistance.

A top Russian general said the Kremlin will ramp up its air defenses near Finland, which recently became a NATO member, doubling the trans-Atlantic military alliance’s land border with Russia.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

The Pentagon leaks

  • U.S. officials are working to determine the source of the leaks. A State Department spokesman said the administration is working to reassure allies and partners “of our commitment to safeguarding intelligence.” Russia has begun analyzing the documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, adding that they appeared to be “quite interesting.”
  • Since the Ukraine intelligence was drafted, Washington has been working with Kyiv to shape the anticipated counteroffensive, and U.S. officials have held tabletop exercises with Ukrainian military leaders, The Washington Post reported. The leaked documents show how deeply the U.S. intelligence community has infiltrated the Russian military — in some cases to enabling Washington to warn Kyiv of upcoming attacks.

Other key developments

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken has officially declared that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was “wrongfully detained” by Russia a determination that means the U.S. government will launch a broad effort to secure his release.
  • Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces up to 25 years in prison on treason charges for criticizing the Russian military, described his trial as reminiscent of the Stalinist repression of the 1930s. Prosecutors have asked for the maximum sentence. “I’m in jail for my political views. For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For many years of struggle against Putin’s dictatorship,” Kara-Murza, a contributing opinion writer for The Post, said in his last statement to a Russian court.

Battleground updates

  • A leaked U.S. intelligence assessment from early February warns of “force generation and sustainment shortfalls,” and predicts Ukraine will make only “modest territorial gains” in its anticipated spring offensive as it grapples with low munitions and worn-out troops. Another warned of looming weaknesses in Ukraine’s air defenses.
  • A top Ukrainian commander has accused Russia of using “scorched-earth” tactics in the embattled city of Bakhmut. “The enemy switched to so-called scorched-earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said after a weekend visit to the front lines, Reuters reported. The Post was unable to independently verify his claims.

Global impact

  • Leaked intelligence documents suggest that the president of Egypt, one of closest U.S. allies in the Middle East and a major recipient of U.S. aid, has asked his government to produce up to 40,000 rockets and quietly ship them to Russia. “We are not aware of any execution of that plan,” said one U.S. government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to address sensitive information. “We have not seen that happen.”
  • Russian spies purportedly claimed to have persuaded the United Arab Emirates, a major security partner of the United States, to work against U.S. and British intelligence, the Associated Press reported, citing a document posted online as part of the intelligence breach. Emirati officials dismissed as “categorically false” any assertion that they have deepened ties with the Kremlin. U.S. officials declined to confirm whether the document was genuine.
  • Moscow has ordered military preparations in response to the NATO accession of Finland, which was formerly military nonaligned. “Russian air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the northwest of the country in accordance with the increased threat level,” said Lt. Gen. Andrey Demin, commander of Russia’s air defense forces, according to Reuters.

From our correspondents

U.S. ‘sister cities’ agonize over cutting their years-long Russian ties: The war in Ukraine has forced hard decisions in American communities that had nurtured relationships with Russian cities. Some are now pivoting to help refugees, writes Jane Gottlieb.

“The Russian flag was tearing at the hearts of our friends from Ukraine who have had friends and relatives killed in these horrendous attacks,” said Bill Bestpitch, who serves as treasurer of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. “We wanted to show our support — and that’s not a strong enough word for it. But how do we have sympathy with the people of Ukraine without sounding like we are blaming the people in Pskov we’re connected with?” he said, referring to Roanoke’s 31-year partnership with the Russian city of Pskov.

