Ukraine live briefing: Leak reveals challenges of likely counteroffensive; Russia bolsters defenses near Finland

The scope of a trove of Pentagon documents leaked online continues to be uncovered, with dozens of apparently highly classified military and intelligence documents emerging. One document appears to reveal doubts in Washington that a spring offensive will yield big gains for Ukraine, which is at odds with the Biden administration’s public remarks and could arm critics calling for a negotiated settlement or a paring back of assistance.

andU.S. officialshave held tabletop exercises with Ukrainian military leaders, The Washington Post reported. The leaked documents show how deeply the U.S. intelligence community has infiltrated the Russian military — in some cases to enabling Washington to warn Kyiv of upcoming attacks.

A State Department spokesman said the administration is working to reassure allies and partners “of our commitment to safeguarding intelligence.” Russia has begun analyzing the documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, adding that they appeared to be “quite interesting.”

described his trial as reminiscent of the Stalinist repression of the 1930s.Prosecutors have asked for the maximum sentence. “I’m in jail for my political views. For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For many years of struggle against Putin’s dictatorship,” Kara-Murza, a contributing opinion writer for The Post, said in his last statement to a Russian court.

“The enemy switched to so-called scorched-earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said after a weekend visit to the front lines, Reuters reported . The Post was unable to independently verify his claims.

Moscow has ordered military preparations in response to the NATO accession of Finland, which was formerly military nonaligned. “Russian air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the northwest of the country in accordance with the increased threat level,” said Lt. Gen. Andrey Demin, commander of Russia’s air defense forces, according to Reuters.

the Associated Press reported , citing a document posted online as part of the intelligence breach. Emirati officials dismissed as “categorically false” any assertion that they have deepened ties with the Kremlin. U.S. officials declined to confirm whether the document was genuine.

has asked his government to produce up to 40,000 rockets and quietly ship them to Russia . “We are not aware of any execution of that plan,” said one U.S. government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to address sensitive information. “We have not seen that happen.”

U.S. ‘sister cities’ agonize over cutting their years-long Russian ties : The war in Ukraine has forced hard decisions in American communities that had nurtured relationships with Russian cities. Some are now pivoting to help refugees, writes Jane Gottlieb.

“The Russian flag was tearing at the hearts of our friends from Ukraine who have had friends and relatives killed in these horrendous attacks,” said Bill Bestpitch, who serves as treasurer of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. “We wanted to show our support — and that’s not a strong enough word for it. But how do we have sympathy with the people of Ukraine without sounding like we are blaming the people in Pskov we’re connected with?” he said, referring to Roanoke’s 31-year partnership with the Russian city of Pskov.