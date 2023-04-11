South Korea says leaked U.S. documents were ‘altered’ and are ‘untrue’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — South Korea’s presidential office said the contents of leaked U.S. confidential documents, purportedly showing South Korean officials having qualms about supplying weapons to Ukraine, were “altered” and “untrue.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight However, the president’s office did not say which parts of the report, said to be based on intercepted internal discussions among top Seoul officials, were changed or incorrect.

“The two countries have a shared assessment that much of the information disclosed is altered,” Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said Tuesday before leaving for Washington to prepare for a state visit between the American and South Korean presidents later this month.

In a separate statement, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said “the allegations of an eavesdropping breach are completely untrue” and said it was “requesting an appropriate response from the U.S.” about the leak.

The Biden administration is scrambling to contain the fallout from the leak of classified U.S. military documents, which show what it thinks about countries across the world and contain allegations of spying on its allies.

The documents, seen by The Washington Post, showed Yoon’s top aides expressing hesitancy over supplying the United States with ammunition that Washington could divert to Ukraine.

South Korea’s National Security Council “was mired in concerns that the U.S. would not be the end user if South Korea were to comply with a U.S. request for ammunition,” Yoon’s former secretary for foreign affairs, Yi Mun-hui, was quoted as saying last month.

South Korean law prohibits it from supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict, making it impossible to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine without a legislative change.

Wary of damaging its trade relations with Russia, the Yoon administration has maintained it will not do so, despite growing calls from Kyiv and NATO allies.

Adding to the push, President Biden was expected to call his South Korean counterpart directly to demand arms supply, according to Yi in the documents, who “stressed that South Korea was not prepared to have a call between the heads of state without having a clear position on the issue.”

Yi’s boss, former national security adviser Kim Sung-han, feared that a reversal in Seoul’s stance on Ukraine aid could be seen as a trade with the United States ahead of Yoon’s visit to Washington this month. These internal discussions — attributed to U.S. signals intelligence, which refers to technical means such as communications intercepts — are logged in the leaked documents.

The two senior Korean officials, Kim and Yi, abruptly stepped down from their positions last month.

When asked whether ammunition purchased from South Korea could be sent to Ukraine, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh declined to give specifics. “We, of course, have stocks all around the world that we can pull from and choose to use and move when we decide to,” she said at a media briefing last week.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its position on lethal aid to Ukraine remains unchanged regardless of the leak. Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “provided explanation on the reported leak of U.S. military secrets” in a call with his South Korean counterpart, according to a readout from Seoul. The readout did not provide further details about their conversation.

Critics in South Korea called for a better response from the Yoon and Biden administrations to address the fallout from the leak.

“The (Yoon) government should explain the case thoroughly to the South Korean public and lodge a strong protest against our ally,” said Park Hong-keun, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party. He called the leak a “diplomatic humiliation” and criticized Yoon as showing “spineless” passivity toward the United States.

In an editorial on Tuesday, South Korea’s biggest newspaper, the right-leaning Chosun Ilbo, urged the country to “reinforce our own spying capacities” in light of the leak. “There is no such thing as an ally in this intelligence war,” the paper said, referring to Washington’s record of spying on its allies.

