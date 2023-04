Whether the U.S.-based rebel royals would attend King Charles III’s coronation has been a subject of much speculation in Britain — heightened after Prince Harry inveighed against his family in a memoir and multipart Netflix documentary.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be going to the May 6 ceremony, though his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, while remain behind in California with their daughter, Lilibet, and son, Archie — whose birthday is on Coronation Day.