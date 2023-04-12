Firefighters battle to contain 2,500-acre forest fire in New Jersey

Firefighters battle to contain a massive forest fire spread over 2,500 acres that broke out in Manchester Township, N.J. on April 11. (Video: Reuters)

Firefighters are working to contain a 2,500-acre forest fire that broke out just off a major highway in central New Jersey’s Manchester Township on Tuesday evening. As of 1:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, only 10 percent of the blaze — which authorities are calling the Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire — had been contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on Twitter.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Manchester Township – Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire



There have been significant updates to the wildfire burning in Manchester Township on federal, state and private property. pic.twitter.com/MMidFGuZQB — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 12, 2023

A mandatory evacuation was announced in Manchester, where residents were relocated to the Manchester Township High School until further notice. Evacuees were being supported by the American Red Cross, Manchester Township EMS, Manchester Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

The massive blaze reached parts of Lakehurst Township shortly after and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office sent out an email alert saying: “All residents between Division Street and Myrtle (Street in Lakehurst) are to evacuate immediately due to a brush fire.” In total, 170 structures were evacuated in Manchester and Lakehurst townships.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said. Last year, the Mullica River Fire grew to at least 13,500 acres before it was contained. It was the state’s largest fire since 2007.

This year’s fast-moving fire prompted a wave of road closures: Route 539, Route 70, Horicon Avenue, Beckerville East Road and Beckerville West Road are closed in the area, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The state agency is working alongside the fire department of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, an Air Force base in Burlington County, N.J.

