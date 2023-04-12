Ukraine live briefing: U.S. vows to ‘turn over every rock’ to find source of intelligence leak

By
and 
April 12, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
A woman on Tuesday visits part of a cemetery in Brovary, Ukraine, where Ukrainian soldiers are buried. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
Listen
3 min

Top Biden administration officials have spoken publicly for the first time about the leak of a trove of sensitive Pentagon documents, including intelligence about the war in Ukraine, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowing to “turn over every rock until we find the source of this.”

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament will hold an inter-committee meeting with lawmakers from Kyiv regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union — a process that usually takes years.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. government had spoken with its foreign allies in recent days “to reassure them about our own commitment to safeguarding intelligence and … to our security partnerships.” He spoke alongside Austin, who said he was informed of the leak on April 6, though many of the documents appeared to have been circulating online for weeks before then.
  • President Biden spoke with the family of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since March. The family said in a statement that the president assured them the United States is “doing everything in its power to bring him home as quickly as possible.” Washington considers his detention wrongful and has vehemently denied Moscow’s unproven claims of espionage.

Battleground updates

  • Austin on Tuesday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov. The U.S. defense secretary said Ukraine is working toward its anticipated spring offensive, and its forces have “much of the capability that they need to continue to be successful.” Those remarks appeared to contradict one leaked document conveying U.S. doubts that the Ukrainian offensive would yield big gains.
  • The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claims his forces now control about 80 percent of the embattled city of Bakhmut. “The whole administrative center, factories, warehouses, the administration of the city” are under Wagner’s control, Yevgeniy Prigozhin said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said late Tuesday that “violent fighting” continues in the city as Russia attempts to wrest “full control.”

Global impact

  • The head of the World Bank, David Malpass, urged Western nations to contribute to the rebuilding of Ukraine, which he said was too large to be undertaken by international institutions alone. A World Bank study last month estimated it would cost at least $411 billion to rebuild Ukraine’s economy.
  • The United Nations expects inspections to resume under the Black Sea grain deal on Wednesday, after “intensive discussions” supported by Turkey and the global body. There was a hiatus on Tuesday, with 50 vessels waiting to enter Ukrainian ports. “We urge all involved to meet their responsibilities to ensure that vessels continue to move smoothly and safely in the interest of global food security,” U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

From our correspondents

Russia moves to tighten conscription law, pressing more men to fight: When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization last year in support of his invasion of Ukraine, thousands of men fled the country or went into hiding. But tough new measures approved by Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday will make it almost impossible for Russians to dodge conscription in the future, writes The Washington Post’s Robyn Dixon.

The Kremlin is hoping to avoid the chaotic scenes of last fall’s mobilization, when men were rounded up on the streets by police and military officials or captured on video fleeing officials.

Loading...
Loading...