Ukraine live briefing: U.S. vows to ‘turn over every rock’ to find source of intelligence leak

Top Biden administration officials have spoken publicly for the first time about the leak of a trove of sensitive Pentagon documents, including intelligence about the war in Ukraine, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowing to “turn over every rock until we find the source of this.”
On Wednesday, the European Parliament will hold an inter-committee meeting with lawmakers from Kyiv regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union — a process that usually takes years.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia moves to tighten conscription law, pressing more men to fight: When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization last year in support of his invasion of Ukraine, thousands of men fled the country or went into hiding. But tough new measures approved by Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday will make it almost impossible for Russians to dodge conscription in the future, writes The Washington Post’s Robyn Dixon.
The Kremlin is hoping to avoid the chaotic scenes of last fall’s mobilization, when men were rounded up on the streets by police and military officials or captured on video fleeing officials.