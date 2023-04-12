Massive volcano eruption in Russia’s east leaves landscape covered in ash

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Photos and videos from the area showed the sky awash with swirling ash and homes and cars buried under inches of thick dust and snow. Authorities had instructed residents to stay indoors and use masks during the ash fall and limit outside exposure for children and pets.

The Shiveluch volcano erupted April 11 in Russia’s eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, covering streets and cars in thick layers of brown volcanic dust. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

The incident “looks like the largest Shiveluch eruption of the satellite era,” Michigan Technological University volcanologist Simon Carn said on Twitter.

The villages of Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk — which have a total population of a few thousand people — in the Ust-Kamchatsky region were most affected. Emergency workers and the army will be called in to clear the areas, Bondarenko said.

With 29 active volcanoes, the Kamchatka peninsula has one of the highest concentrations of active volcanoes in the world, according to NASA. In 2015, ash from the Shiveluch volcano advanced toward Alaska, and in 2007, an explosion sent ash billowing up 32,000 feet.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.2-magnitude earthquake south of the region where the volcanic activity was reported. Russian scientists said the quake was an aftershock from an earlier earthquake in April, Reuters reported.

