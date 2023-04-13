India escalates fight against BBC with new financial case

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

India’s financial investigative agency has registered a case of foreign exchange violations against BBC’s India arm, an agency official said. The move escalates India’s actions against the British broadcaster after the news organization released a documentary examining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of a deadly 2002 riot and Indian tax authorities then raided the BBC’s offices.

Under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — which prosecutes crimes related to money laundering and foreign funding — has come under increasing scrutiny for pursuing highly political cases, including against opposition leaders, activists and journalists.

In the BBC case, the ED has questioned seven employees of the news organization, including a director, and has asked BBC officials to submit relevant documents, according to local reports.

The case has been filed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, which gives the ED powers to investigate and impose penalties against those who breach foreign exchange laws. Of the nearly 34,000 cases that ED is investigating under this law, fewer than half have reached a conclusion, according to the agency’s website.

On Feb. 17, the country’s tax authorities raided the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, seizing employees’ phones in the latest instance of government actions against Indian news outlets perceived as critical against the government.

The raid occurred just weeks after BBC broadcast a polarizing documentary that resurfaced decades-old allegations that Modi had failed to stop a bloody riot in his home state of Gujarat while he was chief minister.

The Indian government used emergency blocking powers to order social media companies to remove the documentary’s links, and deployed riot police to detain students watching the documentary on campuses across the country. Universities like Delhi University went on to suspend students, who have petitioned with senior academics against the punishments for screening the documentary.

“The atmosphere being created is that of an Orwellian state. Law is being misused, enforcement agencies are being weaponized to suppress the voice of the press,” Congress spokesperson Anshul Avijit said at a news conference Thursday after the ED case was filed. “Whoever dares to criticize this government is actually thrown in jail. This is the kind of state we live in. They are determined to impose a dictatorial government in which the executive rules so you have the tyranny of the executive.”

On the heels of the tax raid of BBC offices, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials alleged that the BBC could be receiving questionable funding from China, while others suspected tax irregularities.

“It would not be wrong to say that it is the most corrupt and ridiculous corporation in the world. … BBC has had a dark history tainted by its hatred-fueled work against India,” Gaurav Bhatia, a BJP spokesman, told reporters at a news conference after the raid. “Our constitution allows them to do unbiased journalism, but let me show you how they use journalism as a pretext to put forward their agenda.”

Media outlets that “have a hidden agenda” and “spew venom” cannot be tolerated in the country, Bhatia added.

The new ED case comes as opposition parties have been relentlessly protesting on the streets against the expulsion of the country’s top opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, from Parliament — a move that also barred him from running in the election next year.

In a petition to the Supreme Court that was dismissed last week, opposition parties had said that India’s investigative agencies were being misused against critical leaders — claims supported by an Indian Express investigation.

Along with political figures such as Congress heads, a wide breadth of people have been targeted by the ED’s high-profile financial investigations, from billionaire fugitives Vijaya Mallya and Nirav Modi to columnist Rana Ayyub and left-leaning Indian digital news outlet NewsClick.

A lower-court judge in Mumbai said last year that there should be “an effective check” against the ED’s “unscrupulous exercise of power” in overstretching cases.

In an interview with a local news agency, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar insinuated that foreign players were trying to influence election results.

“You think the timing is accidental? Let me tell you one thing. I don’t know if election season has started in India and Delhi or not, but for sure it has started in London and New York,” Jaishankar said. “We are not debating just a documentary or a speech that somebody gave in a European city or a newspaper edit somewhere … This is politics by another means.”

After a BBC reporter asked Twitter CEO Elon Musk this week about his company’s swift removal of the documentary from its platform, Musk said: “If we have a choice of either our people go to prison or we comply with the laws, we’ll comply with the laws.”

In the raid’s aftermath, members of the British Parliament defended the BBC, and British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the concern with the Indian government during a Delhi visit in March, according to Reuters.

“Let’s be very clear: This was a deliberate act of intimidation following the release of an unflattering documentary about the country’s leader,” said Jim Shannon, of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

