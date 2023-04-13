Heavy rains in Iran trigger flash floods, killing at least 2

TEHRAN, Iran — Heavy rains have triggered flash flooding in northern and western Iran, killing at least two people, Iranian state television reported Thursday.
Iran’s meteorological department has warned of the seasonal rains in many areas across the country, including in the capital of Tehran.
Iran has suffered a decadeslong drought and the flood is blamed on climate change, as well as a disregard of safety measures such as construction of buildings and roads near river beds.
Last July, at least 61 people died in landslides and flash floods across the country.