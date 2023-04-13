The West hoped Lula would be a partner. He’s got his own plans.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRASÍLIA — In his first months in office, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has declined to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, allowed Iranian warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro and dispatched a senior adviser to meet with Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight On Friday, Lula heads to Beijing, the finale of a three-day trip to China. More than 200 Brazilian business leaders headed to China ahead of Lula’s arrival to hash out a flurry of deals that will bring Brazil closer to its largest trading partner at a time when relations between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly tense. Lula’s schedule includes a stop at a Shanghai facility of Huawei, the telecommunications giant that has been subject to U.S. sanctions.

In the Chinese capital, Lula will meet with Xi Jinping, the country’s top leader, who is pushing to upend the U.S.-led international order and position China as a diplomatic power broker. Brasília, meanwhile, is helping Beijing boost its currency, the yuan, over the dollar.

Lula’s election victory last year over Jair Bolsonaro, the dictatorship-admiring former military officer who aligned himself with President Donald Trump and the global right wing, buoyed optimism that Latin America’s most populous nation could be a partner in promoting democratic norms in the Western Hemisphere and beyond.

But instead, Lula is reminding the world of his approach to Brazil’s foreign policy — which, in keeping with his first stint in office, prioritizes pragmatism and dialogue, and shows little concern over whether it antagonizes Washington or the West.

One example: Lula has declined to join the near-universal condemnation of the Russian invasion. Brazil supported a U.N. resolution last month calling for peace and demanding Moscow withdraw troops from Ukraine. But weeks later, Lula refused to sign on to a declaration from President Biden’s Summit for Democracy that condemned Russia’s assault on its neighbor. A senior adviser said Lula did not believe the forum was the appropriate place to discuss the war.

In contrast with Bolsonaro’s pugnacious isolationism, Lula has long sought to expand Brazil’s role on the world stage. He argues that Brazil, home to more people than U.N. Security Council permanent members Russia, Britain and France, should be granted membership in that elite club.

“Brazil wants to reform world governance,” Celso Amorim, a senior adviser to the president, told The Washington Post. “We would like to have a world governance which does not look like the present Security Council.”

As Brazil’s president from 2003 through 2010, Lula pursued a multipolar world order that would support the world’s fastest-growing economies without requiring them to embrace specific political values. In 2009, alongside fellow leaders Dmitry Medvedev of Russia, China’s Hu Jintao and India’s Manmohan Singh, Lula attended the first summit of the BRICS — the large and developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — which cast themselves as a foil to the Group of Seven most advanced economies.

The BRICS launched their own financing institution, the New Development Bank, in 2015 as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund. The United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Bangladesh joined in 2021, while Egypt became a member last month. Lula was set to celebrate Brazil’s continued leadership role in the bloc on Thursday when his successor as president, Dilma Rousseff, is inaugurated head of the bank at its headquarters in Shanghai.

China and Brazil have portrayed their ties to each other — and to Russia — as being of growing global consequence. In an interview with state media Tuesday, China’s ambassador to Brazil, Zhu Qingqiao, described the BRICS as “a catalyst for changing the global governance system.”

None of the BRICS countries currently impose sanctions on Russia. Increased trade between Russia and China in particular has helped take some of the bite out of Western sanctions, and Beijing has leveraged conditions to push more companies to trade in the yuan — in some cases enabling them to bypass the dollar altogether.

Brazil relies on Russia as the top supplier of fertilizer to its agricultural sector, which fuels its booming exports to China. Russia’s trade with both Brazil and China hit record highs in 2022.

Hours before Lula’s arrival in Shanghai, Chinese state media reported that a Brazilian branch of a Chinese state-owned bank had settled its first cross-border transaction in the Chinese currency. Brazil’s central bank announced this month that the yuan had overtaken the euro as the country’s second largest international reserve currency.

“We are seeing more and more capacity on the part of China to act as a viable alternative [to the West] and to develop diplomatic alliances that underscore that point,” said Margaret Myers, director of the Asia and Latin America program at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington. “The BRICS is increasingly playing that role, and Lula, as a founder of the group, will be inclined to reinforce that vision.”

Lula is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD, which is looking to take over a former Ford plant in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia.

Tive uma reunião por vídeo agora com o presidente da Ucrânia, @ZelenskyyUa. Reafirmei o desejo do Brasil de conversar com outros países e participar de qualquer iniciativa em torno da construção da paz e do diálogo. A guerra não pode interessar a ninguém. — Lula (@LulaOficial) March 2, 2023

Lula has repeatedly suggested that Ukraine also bears responsibility for the war — by defending itself. “If one doesn’t want to, two can’t fight,” said Lula at a January news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Politico.

During a virtual meeting in March with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Lula reiterated his recent calls for a “peace club” of nonaligned countries to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. The idea did not gain much traction in Washington when Lula visited Biden in February.

In Beijing, Lula is hoping for a welcome as warm as those he received on two state visits to China during his first stint as president, when he enjoyed a particular close relationship with then-leader Hu.

Brazil’s economy boomed during Lula’s first presidency, thanks in large part to soaring commodities prices and sales to China. There was virtually no trade between the two countries when Lula took office in 2003; six years later, China was Brazil’s top trading partner. Last year, that trade volume topped $150 billion, according to Brazilian government statistics, mainly in agricultural commodities such as beef and soybeans.

Brazilian government ministers and business leaders, including executives from Brazil’s top beef and soy exporters, traveled to China last month to make deals with Chinese companies. After a meeting between Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro and Chinese Customs Minister Yu Jianhua, Beijing formally lifted a ban on Brazilian beef that Brazil had voluntarily imposed in February after reporting a case of mad cow disease. During the 29-day suspension, Brazilian beef exporters said they lost up to $25 million a day, according to local media.

The Chinese customs authority also approved exports from nine additional beef and poultry processing plants, and another 50 are currently under review, Chinese business media outlet Caixin reported Wednesday.

Other agreements are expected to involve Chinese investment in high-tech capacity in Brazil, including solar power facilities and a new observation satellite that can monitor the Amazon rainforest even during cloudy weather.

Climate change is also likely on the agenda. Xi has articulated a Chinese commitment to reducing carbon emissions; Lula has promised to reverse deforestation in the Amazon, after Bolsonaro promoted development there.

“Lula can say for now, ‘I’m all about reconstruction. Brazil is back,’” said Oliver Stuenkel, a political scientist at the School of International Relations at Fundação Getulio Vargas in São Paulo. “We’re a constructive interlocutor when it comes to strength in the multilateral system. We want to be a provider of global public goods when it comes to fighting climate change.”

Beijing has hailed Lula’s visit as a chance to not only deepen the countries’ economic ties but also advance Xi’s push to position China as a leader of a world order that isn’t constrained by Washington. That drive has also included brokering a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing and articulating 12 principles to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin this week called Lula’s visit an opportunity to “bring more positive energy to developing countries’ solidarity, cooperation and joint response to global challenges.”

Lula, too, has promoted himself as a potential mediator between Moscow and Kyiv.

This month, he sent Amorim, the presidential adviser, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Before the trip, Amorim — Brazil’s former foreign minister — told The Post he believed a diplomatic resolution to the war was possible.

Lula’s government believes in dialogue and leading by example, Amorim said.

But asked whether Brazil would play a role in enforcing democratic norms, Amorim replied: “Enforcing is a bad word.”

Tobin reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Lyric Li in Seoul contributed to this report.

