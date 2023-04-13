Ukraine live briefing: Two Americans killed in Ukraine; war likely to spill into 2024, leaked documents say

The war in Ukraine is unlikely to end this year, and no peace talks between Kyiv and the Kremlin are expected in 2023, according to a sensitive U.S. government document that was part of a trove leaked online. The intelligence assessment indicates that such negotiations remain unlikely even if Ukraine manages to retake a substantial amount of territory and inflict significant losses on Russia.
Separately, two U.S. citizens have died in Ukraine, the State Department said Wednesday, without disclosing their identities or the circumstances of their deaths. ABC News reported that they had been volunteers in the war.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Pentagon leak shows perils of spying on your friends: The leak of the trove of Pentagon documents shows how deeply the United States has penetrated Russia’s inner circles, but it also is a reminder that Washington also spies on its partners. The practice, Adam Taylor writes, carries risks for both Washington and friends alike.
The are plenty of unflattering revelations, including a negative appraisal of Ukraine’s anticipated spring counteroffensive; details on South Korea’s hesitation at supplying weapons to Ukraine; and about how NATO member Turkey was approached by the Wagner Group for weapon supplies. Taken together, the documents suggest that even after the controversy surrounding the National Security Agency leaks by Edward Snowden a decade ago, the United States is still secretly collecting information about its friends.