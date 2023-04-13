Ukraine live briefing: Two Americans killed in Ukraine; war likely to spill into 2024, leaked documents say Ukrainian farmers' agricultural machinery destroyed by shelling in the village of Novohryhorivka, in the Mykolaiv region, seen Monday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

The war in Ukraine is unlikely to end this year, and no peace talks between Kyiv and the Kremlin are expected in 2023, according to a sensitive U.S. government document that was part of a trove leaked online. The intelligence assessment indicates that such negotiations remain unlikely even if Ukraine manages to retake a substantial amount of territory and inflict significant losses on Russia.

Separately, two U.S. citizens have died in Ukraine, the State Department said Wednesday, without disclosing their identities or the circumstances of their deaths. ABC News reported that they had been volunteers in the war.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The suspected leaker of the documents worked on a military base, a member of the online group that first received hundreds of such documents told a member of the online group that first received hundreds of such documents told The Washington Post . The man was described as a young, charismatic gun enthusiast who shared the documents on Discord, a platform popular with gamers.

A stalemate, with neither Russia nor Ukraine achieving a decisive advantage this year, is the most likely scenario, the Defense Intelligence Agency assessment of the documents suggests. The agency predicts a costly and slow conflict, with both sides making only marginal gains since they lack sufficient soldiers and supplies for a major breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for international action after a gruesome video of an apparent beheading of a Ukrainian fighter was shared on Russian-language Telegram channels. The United Nations demanded an investigation into the was shared on Russian-language Telegram channels. The United Nations demanded an investigation into the “brutal execution.” The video, which shows a Russian-speaking soldier in a mask decapitating a prisoner with a knife, was not independently verified by The Post.

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Kremlin critic, has lost 17½ pounds in two weeks and his health is worsening every day, his spokeswoman his spokeswoman said on Twitter.

Battleground updates

The United States and its partners will help meet Ukraine’s defense needs through spring and beyond, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated in a Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated in a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Ukraine needs “more air defense systems” and “heavy artillery, mortars and ammunition,” Shmyhal said, adding that Washington should again consider providing longer-range missiles to Ukraine.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed his forces control 80 percent of the city of Bakhmut, where fighting has raged for months, according to where fighting has raged for months, according to Reuters . But Ukraine’s deputy defense minister insisted on Telegram that Kyiv’s fighters are still successfully holding off the invasion force.

Poland is looking to set up maintenance and repair plants for U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Europe, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the United States, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the United States, according to Polish media . The country also wants to produce depleted uranium rounds for the tanks, which can help them better destroy other armored vehicles.

Analysis from The Post

Pentagon leak shows perils of spying on your friends: The leak of the trove of Pentagon documents shows how deeply the United States has penetrated Russia’s inner circles, but it also is a reminder that Washington also spies on its partners. The practice, Adam Taylor writes, carries risks for both Washington and friends alike.

The are plenty of unflattering revelations, including a negative appraisal of Ukraine’s anticipated spring counteroffensive; details on South Korea’s hesitation at supplying weapons to Ukraine; and about how NATO member Turkey was approached by the Wagner Group for weapon supplies. Taken together, the documents suggest that even after the controversy surrounding the National Security Agency leaks by Edward Snowden a decade ago, the United States is still secretly collecting information about its friends.

