U.S. won’t press charges related to Shanquella Robinson’s death in Mexico

Federal officials said Wednesday they did not have enough evidence to pursue charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old who was found dead in a rental unit while vacationing in Mexico last October. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Shortly after Robinson’s death, videos began circulating online that appeared to show her naked and being brutally beaten by a member of the group with which she was traveling, sparking public outcry. An autopsy report from Mexico said she had a broken neck and a severe spinal-cord injury, The Post reported. U.S. officials said a later autopsy conducted in the United States did not show the spinal cord injury and that there was swelling in her brain, but the cause of death was not determined, the family’s attorney told reporters Wednesday.

Based on the results of the second autopsy and a review of investigative materials, “the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in a news release Wednesday, adding that the government is “prepared to review and examine new information related to the investigation should it become available.”

“We’re disappointed, but we’re not deterred,” the family’s attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation), said at the news conference, calling the decision “not necessarily unexpected” and emphasizing that the family will continue “pressing on.” “Black and Brown people always have to carve their own path to justice,” she said.

Shanquella Robinson’s cause was amplified on social media last fall with hashtags such as #JusticeForQuella, after the video of the apparent attack at the villa in Mexico surfaced. Her family’s attorney likened the case to that of Ahmaud Arbery, whose family, she said, had to push for their cases to be investigated despite his attack being captured on video. The public is being told “not to believe our own eyes,” Sue-Ann Robinson said.

The attorney also attributed the discrepancies in the autopsies to delays in the investigation. “There was absolutely no urgency on the part of the U.S. authorities,” Robinson said.

“If it had been taken seriously from the very beginning … there would have been time to take an immediate autopsy of the body before it was embalmed,” she said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Mecklenburg County, which conducted the second autopsy, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Wednesday. In the earlier statement, the attorney’s office, which worked with the FBI on the case, said “it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued.”

Originally from Charlotte, Shanquella Robinson ran a hair-braiding business for children and an online clothing shop, according to her Instagram. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told The Post in November that she “had a kind heart. She loved life and loved people.”

Mexican officials confirmed in November that there was an arrest warrant for an American woman believed to be involved in Shanquella Robinson’s death. In a statement from the government of Baja California Sur in Mexico, the public prosecutor emphasized that the death was the result of “a direct attack, not an accident.” At the time, the people traveling with Robinson — whom she met while attending Winston-Salem State University — told her family that she died of alcohol poisoning.

The Baja California Sur government did not respond to a request for comment, and it was not immediately clear how the decision not to pursue charges in the United States would affect the investigation in Mexico.

In March, Robinson’s family said they had received limited information from U.S. federal investigators and called for diplomatic intervention by President Biden and the State Department. “The people who knew what happened to my daughter are living their lives,” her mother said at a news conference at the time. “They have returned to work and my family is left to wait and wait to beg for answers.”

