Brazil’s Lula is latest world leader to visit Beijing, marking closer China ties

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday and praised the strength of the countries’ relationship. The meeting comes at a time when Xi has projected an image of China as the leader of a world order that is unconstrained by the United States.

“Our relationship with China is extraordinary, and it has become more mature and stronger over time,” Lula told Xi, according to Chinese state media. “We hope that Brazil-China relations are able to go beyond trade. Nobody can stop Brazil from continuing to develop its relationship with China.”

Lula’s meeting with Xi follows a parade of recent visits by other world leaders to China, including the leaders of France, Spain, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Xi met late last month in Moscow.

Advertisement

China’s spate of high-level diplomacy is occurring as Xi positions China as a diplomatic power broker, offering a proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and mediating a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also was in Beijing on Friday. While meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, she said that Europe would view any military escalation in the Taiwan Strait as “a horror scenario” that would have “inevitable repercussions.”

It was a stance many in Europe felt needed to be restated after French President Emmanuel Macron raised eyebrows when he seemed to endorse China’s approach to the island of Taiwan — which Beijing has never ruled but claims as part of its territory — during his own trip to the Chinese capital this month.

Xi rolled out the red carpet Friday to welcome Lula, who has enjoyed a close relationship with China’s leaders for nearly two decades. As the two reviewed troops in Tiananmen Square, which was lined with Brazilian flags, Xi flashed a rare smile.

Advertisement

The trip, Lula’s third state visit to China, indicates a repairing of relations after a period of strain under Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, who had antagonized Beijing.

Xi described Lula as “an old friend of the Chinese people” and, according to Chinese state media, said China views its relations with Brazil as a “diplomatic priority.”

During the meeting between Lula and Xi, the two sides signed agreements on science and technology cooperation, including the extension of an ongoing satellite project, and on customs inspections for animal products, and agreed to expand trade in each other’s respective currencies, according to a joint statement released by Chinese state media. The statement also said that Brazil viewed Xi’s 12 point proposal to end hostilities in Ukraine positively and that China supports Brazil’s desire to play a greater role in the United Nations, where Lula has advocated for Brazil to gain a permanent seat on the Security Council.

Advertisement

Lula traveled with a large entourage of Brazilian government ministers and business executives, and he visited several of China’s leading companies. On Thursday, with the chairman of the telecommunications giant Huawei by his side, Lula tried out virtual reality headgear at Huawei’s Shanghai Research Institute and later toured the electric-vehicle company BYD.

During Lula’s first tenure as president, from 2003 to 2011, China went from having little trade with Brazil to being its top trading partner. This week, Lula praised recent steps to bring the two economies even closer together — including an agreement enabling the two to make deals in their respective currencies.

The move gives Brazilian and Chinese companies the option to bypass the U.S. dollar for the transactions that make up their booming bilateral trade, which last year topped $150 billion.

Wider use of China’s yuan is likely to make the currency more appealing to other countries looking to insulate themselves against the fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, as well as those keeping up trade with Russia, for the most part conducted in U.S. dollars, in the face of U.S. sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The decision by China and Brazil to enable their firms to trade in each other’s currencies could encourage Brazil’s neighbors to follow suit, said Cui Shoujun, the director of the Center for Latin American Studies at Renmin University of China, calling it “a big breakthrough.”

“If some part of that volume was settled in yuan, it could create a demonstration effect and encourage more countries in Latin America to trade in the Chinese currency,” Cui said.

China is the top trading partner not only for Brazil but also for Chile and Peru. Last year, China’s two-way trade with Latin America grew to $486 billion, more than 40 times the level in 2000, according to Chinese customs data.

Many countries in Central and South America holding debt denominated in U.S. dollars faced a crisis in the 1980s when the United States raised interest rates. Experts say that this experience motivated countries to move away from such heavy reliance on the dollar and that this diversification overlapped with a steady increase in the region’s trade with China.

Advertisement

There also are synergies with Russia, another country that shares a desire to create an alternative to the American-led world order. Bilateral trade between Russia and Brazil reached record highs last year, mainly driven by Russian fertilizer, which sustains Brazil’s agricultural sector. Brazil’s farm products — primarily soybeans and beef — comprise the vast majority of the country’s exports to China. At the same time, Russia is using the Chinese yuan more than ever amid American sanctions on Russian economic activity.

“In Latin America, we are seeing China acting as this alternative [to the U.S.], especially from a financing and investment perspective, and really reducing the efficacy of U.S. efforts to shift policy or political behavior in much of the region,” said Margaret Myers, the director of the Asia and Latin America program at the Washington think tank the Inter-American Dialogue.

Beijing has praised its deepening economic cooperation with Brazil. After meeting with Lula adviser Celso Amorim, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that with the closer ties, China would contribute to “promoting the change of the global governance system.”

Advertisement

Brazil is looking to China as a partner not just in achieving its economic goals but also in attaining its technological and environmental objectives, said Karin Costa Vazquez, a Brazilian scholar at the Center for BRICS Research Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

“One of the transformations the country needs to go through is the transition to a low-carbon economy. That’s at the top of Lula’s domestic agenda,” Costa Vazquez said. “Technology, sustainability and innovation have been at the core of China’s policies; that’s what China can contribute.”

Although Brazilian and Chinese firms have the option to carry out transactions in yuan, there are many incentives to conduct trade in the U.S. dollar, which remains the most widely used currency in the world.

“When China and Brazil sign an agreement like this, it’s trying to put into place the infrastructure that would make it possible to use China’s currency, but that doesn’t mean that individual firms are going to choose that,” said Daniel McDowell, an associate professor of political science at Syracuse University.

Advertisement

On Thursday at the Shanghai headquarters of the BRICS New Development Bank, which China and Brazil launched in 2015 to serve as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund, Lula witnessed his successor Dilma Rousseff inaugurated as the bank’s new head.

In a speech at the bank, Lula said he had long asked himself why dependence on the U.S. dollar persisted.

“Why can’t we use our own currencies?” Lula asked. “I know you all got used to using U.S. dollars. But in the 21st century, we can try something different.”

Li reported from Seoul.

GiftOutline Gift Article