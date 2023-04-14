Finland's Moscow embassy receives powder-laden mail

MOSCOW — Finland’s embassy in Moscow said it received an envelope containing white powder and has turned it and two other sealed envelopes to authorities for investigation, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Maria Zakharova said on the ministry’s website that the embassy reported three identical envelopes addressed to the Finnish military attache were found in the embassy mail. One was opened and white powder was found inside; the other two were left unopened.