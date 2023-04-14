Ukraine live briefing: China secretly agreed to provide weapons to Russia, documents show; suspected leaker arrested Chinese leader Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. (Pavel Byrkin/AP)

China approved a delivery of weapons to Russia earlier this year and planned to disguise the equipment as civilian items, according to a U.S. intercept of Russian intelligence leaked online. The document is among a trove of classified U.S. military files obtained by The Post that were first posted on the chat app Discord.

A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who was arrested Thursday by the FBI is suspected of posting the classified material, which included grim assessments of the Ukraine war among hundreds of other secrets.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Discord leaks

The intercept of China's plans to arm Russia was apparently obtained through U.S. eavesdropping on Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, reported. U.S. officials this year repeatedly warned that China was mulling providing weapons to Russia to aid its war in Ukraine.

The suspected Pentagon leaker, Jack Teixeira, was arrested at his home in Dighton, Mass. Teixeira, who has numerous family members in the military, is believed to have shared hundreds of pages of documents that include recent reports on the weaknesses in Ukraine's air defenses and an ammunition crunch hampering its forces.

Key developments

President Biden reiterated Western support for Ukraine in his speech to the Irish Parliament on Thursday even as the leaked documents paint a bleak view of on Thursday even as the leaked documents paint a bleak view of prospects for the war with Russia . He had earlier downplayed the consequences of the leaks.

Russia can only consider a prisoner swap of detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich after a trial, Russian state media Russian state media reported Thursday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. Gershkovich , who works for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested March 29 on charges of espionage that Washington and his employer strongly deny.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog issued a fresh warning about risks to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following two land mine explosions on its perimeter this month. “We are living on borrowed time when it comes to nuclear safety” at the plant, “We are living on borrowed time when it comes to nuclear safety” at the plant, said Rafael Grossi, the head of International Atomic Energy Agency. He added that if the plant — now controlled by Russian forces — was not protected, there would be “severe consequences” for humans and the environment.

Russia has opened an investigation into a video showing an apparent beheading of a Ukrainian soldier shared on Russian-language Telegram channels, the general prosecutor’s office said on shared on Russian-language Telegram channels, the general prosecutor’s office said on Telegram . The video, which could not be independently verified by The Post, elicited strong condemnation from Ukraine and its allies. Describing it as a “brutal execution,” the United Nations called for an investigation.

Global impact

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine when they when they meet in Beijing on Friday. Like Xi, Lula has positioned himself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine, and he has also expressed support for the vision that Xi articulated in a proposal to end the fighting . Economic cooperation will also be on the agenda; Brazil’s trade with Russia reached record highs last year despite U.S. sanctions, and last month Lula sent one of his top advisers to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The European Union added the Russia-backed Wagner Group to a Ukraine-related sanctions list Thursday, along with a media outlet that has the mercenary outfit’s head, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, on its board. The current action, the Thursday, along with a media outlet that has the mercenary outfit’s head, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, on its board. The current action, the E.U. said , underscored the “gravity of the group’s activities.” People and entities linked to Wagner had been placed on a separate E.U. sanctions list in February for rights violations in Ukraine and Africa

Russia has been ordered to pay $5 billion to Ukraine by an arbitration court in The Hague for the illegal seizure in 2014 of assets belonging to for the illegal seizure in 2014 of assets belonging to Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned energy company , in Crimea, the company’s CEO said Thursday, calling it a “key victory.”

Analysis from our correspondents

The U.S.’s gloominess on the war in Ukraine is now clear to see: Even as U.S. officials in public repeatedly voiced their commitment to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion, they conveyed a far more cynical outlook in discussions with journalists and directly with Ukrainians, writes Ishaan Tharoor. A complete victory over Russia would be impossible for Ukraine, they said, and Western aid to the country would not be able to continue indefinitely.

The apparent pessimism of U.S. officials about the course of the war underscores the question about what should come next. To some analysts, the prevailing conditions should justify a surge in support for Kyiv. But that should also come with a clear diplomatic strategy, others wrote, that offers meaningful inducements to both sides to accept a cease fire.

Meaghan Tobin in Taipei, Taiwan, and Karen DeYoung and Missy Ryan in Washington contributed to this report.

