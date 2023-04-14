Ukraine live briefing: China secretly agreed to provide weapons to Russia, documents show; suspected leaker arrested

China approved a delivery of weapons to Russia earlier this year and planned to disguise the equipment as civilian items, according to a U.S. intercept of Russian intelligence leaked online. The document is among a trove of classified U.S. military files obtained by The Post that were first posted on the chat app Discord.
A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who was arrested Thursday by the FBI is suspected of posting the classified material, which included grim assessments of the Ukraine war among hundreds of other secrets.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Analysis from our correspondents
The U.S.’s gloominess on the war in Ukraine is now clear to see: Even as U.S. officials in public repeatedly voiced their commitment to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion, they conveyed a far more cynical outlook in discussions with journalists and directly with Ukrainians, writes Ishaan Tharoor. A complete victory over Russia would be impossible for Ukraine, they said, and Western aid to the country would not be able to continue indefinitely.
The apparent pessimism of U.S. officials about the course of the war underscores the question about what should come next. To some analysts, the prevailing conditions should justify a surge in support for Kyiv. But that should also come with a clear diplomatic strategy, others wrote, that offers meaningful inducements to both sides to accept a cease fire.
Meaghan Tobin in Taipei, Taiwan, and Karen DeYoung and Missy Ryan in Washington contributed to this report.