Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles’s coronation concert

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

International stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be among the singers taking the stage at King Charles III’s coronation concert next month. The performances will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, a day after the crowning of the new monarch and his wife, Camilla, at Westminster Abbey.

Other artists starring in the concert include British band Take That, opera singers Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, according to a statement from the BBC, the U.K. public broadcaster that will air the concert.

The BBC said that more performers would be announced “shortly.”

“To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration,” Richie was quoted as saying in the BBC’s press release, while Perry said she was “excited to be performing.”

Advertisement

Twenty thousand members of the public and guests are expected to be in the audience.

The lineup for the coronation concert had been closely watched, amid media reports earlier this year that claimed several performers, including prominent British singers Adele, Ed Sheeran and Elton John, were unavailable, or had declined to take part due to scheduling conflicts.

While most performers declined to comment on those reports, the speculation over who would or wouldn’t perform for King Charles also sparked discussion about public opinions of the monarch, as surveys suggest King Charles is less popular than his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, or his son, Prince William.

A YouGov poll carried out this week found only a lukewarm reception for the coronation among the British public, with almost two-thirds of the 3,070 adults surveyed saying they did not care “very much” or “at all” about the coronation. However, around 45 percent of those questioned said they were likely to watch the ceremony or take part in celebrations.

The concert is part of three days of events, which will begin with the coronation on May 6.

GiftOutline Gift Article