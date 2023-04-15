Ukraine live briefing: Wagner chief suggests Moscow declare end to war; leak suspect charged

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, suggested in an online post that Moscow declare it had met the goals of its “special military operation” and put an end to the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin said that Russia had succeeded in killing a large number of military-aged Ukrainian men — and prompted others to flee the country.
In the United States, the federal government charged Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman suspected of having leaked classified military intelligence, with retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Navalny, jailed Russian opposition figure, is severely ill, aides say: Russian authorities could be slowly poisoning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison, his lawyers and associates say, after the dissident suffered acute stomach pains and seizures while also losing more than 17 pounds recently, Robyn Dixon reports.
“Regarding the blatant and very strange situation around Navalny’s health, with seizures that have never had any signs, we cannot rule out the possibility that he is simply being ‘slowly poisoned’ so that his health does not deteriorate dramatically, but gradually and steadily,” Navalny’s lawyer posted on Twitter recently.