Ukraine live briefing: Wagner chief suggests Moscow declare end to war; leak suspect charged Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery on April 8 before the funeral of a Russian military blogger who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St. Petersburg cafe. (Yulia Morozova/Reuters)

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, suggested in an online post that Moscow declare it had met the goals of its “special military operation” and put an end to the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin said that Russia had succeeded in killing a large number of military-aged Ukrainian men — and prompted others to flee the country.

In the United States, the federal government charged Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman suspected of having leaked classified military intelligence, with retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Having seized a “fat chunk” of Ukrainian territory, the strategic option for Russia would be to lock down and defend those gains, Prigozhin wrote in the lengthy post published Friday. He also wrote that the Pentagon leaks may have been coordinated to delay the start of Ukraine’s long-promised counteroffensive.

Teixeira, the suspected leaker, faces up to 15 years in prison. The The 21-year-old did not enter a plea and is detained pending a hearing Wednesday. The government is seeking continued detention, The Washington Post reported

Battleground updates

Fierce battles are continuing in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka, the Ukrainian military the Ukrainian military said early Saturday. Russian forces appear to have made gains in northwest and southwestern Bakhmut, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, which cited geolocated footage.

Russia carried out multiple air and missile strikes against Ukrainian civilian and military targets, the Ukrainian military said Saturday. In the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, eight people were killed and 21 wounded, , the Ukrainian military said Saturday. In the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, eight people were killed and 21 wounded, according to the Ukrainian regional head

Global impact

China does not intend to sell weapons to Russia, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a Friday news conference with his German counterpart. Leaked U.S. intelligence documents showed that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service believed it had a deal with Beijing for the provision of lethal aid, which was to be disguised as civilian items, The Post at a Friday news conference with his German counterpart. Leaked U.S. intelligence documents showed that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service believed it had a deal with Beijing for the provision of lethal aid, which was to be disguised as civilian items, The Post reported . U.S. officials have warned China against sending weapons to Russia, although Washington has said there is no evidence Beijing has done so.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine when the two when the two met in Beijing on Friday. China’s plan does not call for the withdrawal of Russian troops. Lula has also positioned himself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine, declining to join the Biden administration in condemning Russia’s invasion.

From our correspondents

Navalny, jailed Russian opposition figure, is severely ill, aides say: Russian authorities could be slowly poisoning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison, his lawyers and associates say, after the dissident suffered acute stomach pains and seizures while also losing more than 17 pounds recently, Robyn Dixon reports.

“Regarding the blatant and very strange situation around Navalny’s health, with seizures that have never had any signs, we cannot rule out the possibility that he is simply being ‘slowly poisoned’ so that his health does not deteriorate dramatically, but gradually and steadily,” Navalny’s lawyer posted on Twitter recently.

GiftOutline Gift Article