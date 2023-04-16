India sees signs of renewed Sikh separatism and sounds the alarm

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AMRITSAR, India — The Indian government is sounding the alarm about what security officials see as signs of a potential revival by a Sikh separatist movement in the northern state of Punjab. These concerns have recently spiked, with police hunting the self-described separatist Amritpal Singh and reporters chronicling his every sighting on CCTV cameras.

Senior security officials say they have seen increasing turmoil in Punjab over the past five years, with renewed calls by some members of the Sikh religion for an independent state called Khalistan. The recent events bring back memories of a Sikh insurgency in the 1980s, triggered by the Indian army raid on the religion’s holiest shrine, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in which the Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed. Some see Amritpal as trying to inherit the Bhindranwale mantle.

“He’s a boil under the skin. There is no public mandate for Khalistan,” said Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh. “The concern is that a blip can become a movement.”

There has been sporadic violence, with isolated bombings, attacks on police stations and killings of religious leaders. On Wednesday, four soldiers were shot dead at a military base in Punjab. The incident is under investigation.

Amritpal recently broke into a jail to free a close associate. In discussing Sikh grievances, he has called for the “freedom” of Punjab, saying in media interviews that Khalistan will “end suffering.”

Calls for Khalistan resonate with some Sikhs overseas. In March, Amritpal’s image was projected on a screen towering over a sea of supporters in New York’s Times Square. But a recent trip across Punjab, where Sikhs make up 60 percent of the population, found these calls only in rare pockets.

“Those who talk about Khalistan are wrong. What do we even have in Punjab to create a new nation? You can’t create a country out of a few factories,” said a 20-year-old man in the small town Mahilpur who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concern about the government crackdown. With a gold tooth, a silver chain and a Miami logo shirt, he hopped onto a friend’s motorbike that bore a Bhindranwale sticker on the handlebars.

Bhindranwale’s image, removed from gurdwaras — Sikh temples — and siloed into private spaces during the 1980s, has re-emerged. Although for some it reflects Khalistani sympathies, for others it is a symbol of Sikh resistance against perceived historical injustices.

Anger over historical grievances remains palpable in Punjab, despite limited support for separatism. The frequent calls for India to be a Hindu nation by supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration have further enraged residents, even those who do not espouse separation. In a new retort, they ask, “If you can call for a Hindu nation, then why can’t we call for a Sikh one?”

Punjab has for years been a breadbasket for India, but the modernization of the state’s agriculture worsened inequality, fueling a Marxist-inspired movement as far back as the 1960s. And although Punjab is one of the wealthiest Indian states, it is saddled with debt and afflicted by farm crises, and its growth rate is now among the lowest.

“There is obviously anger among the people,” said Anup Singh, a 40-year-old man wearing a traditional Sikh robe in Jallapur Khera, Amritpal’s home village. He pointed to a problem cited across the state: an epidemic of drug addiction, which took three young lives in his village last year. Even former police officials allege that Punjab’s drug problem is tied to government and police collusion.

So, while residents may not agree with all of Amritpal’s actions, they commend his anti-drug campaign, pointing to his half-built structure near their gurdwara envisioned as a center for treating drug addiction. Most others in the state appeared more apathetic toward Amritpal, given his unusually sudden rise on social media as a conservative preacher in the mold of Bhindranwale. They say a narrative about a Khalistan threat is overblown and demonizes the state while ignoring deep-rooted problems.

Nearly everyone interviewed agreed that the government crackdown, including an internet shutdown and social media censorship, will further inflame the situation. “They have lit a fire in the heart of every child in Punjab. They don’t know how many more Amritpals reside,” Anup said.

And the arrest of more than 200 people could further stoke that fire. “Once you put them in jail, you radicalize them for life,” said Kiranjot Kaur, a granddaughter of a key Sikh political leader and member of a gurdwara management committee that acts as a Sikh governing body.

Political observers like Kaur point to the past to argue that government action instigates tension in the state. They point, for instance, to the support provided a generation ago by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government to Bhindranwale for political gain before he himself became a threat. “Like Frankenstein, he escaped from their hands,” said former Punjab director general of police A.P. Pandey, who was in Amritsar for parts of the 1980s.

After the government’s raid on the Golden Temple in 1984 that killed Bhindranwale, two of Gandhi’s Sikh bodyguards assassinated her, and anti-Sikh riots erupted in Delhi. The next decade saw conflict between Sikh militants and the police, with tens of thousands of documented disappearances and killings.

Security officials say Punjab began to boil again roughly seven years ago. They blame foreign actors, alleging that Pakistani intelligence agencies have sent ammunition to separatists via drones and that Canadian Sikh groups are footing the bill. Pakistan has not publicly addressed these allegations.

“There is no peace till today,” said Baba Santa Singh, who photographed Bhindranwale in the Golden Temple. In his shop next to the temple, Singh recalled that his brother was killed in the Delhi riots. “The hurt from 1984 still continues.”

With recent high-profile deaths of Sikhs, support for mainstream Sikh organizations has eroded, leaving a political vacuum. Into the vacuum stepped Amritpal, whose ability to tap into unrest signals the state’s deeper fissures.

In particular, his anti-drug campaign steps in where the government has been absent. Merged with a Khalistan ideology, it’s a “dangerous, new combination,” said R.S. Bains, a lawyer who represents some of those arrested during the hunt for Amritpal.

Mark Juergensmeyer, a professor at the University of California at Santa Barbara who focuses on religious violence and Punjab, said “the disaffection in the villages” could approach that of the 1980s. “Even if they don’t support [the militants], even if they wouldn’t join them, they might tolerate them because they hate the center.”

In February, protesters demanding the release of those arrested in the 1980s clashed with police. The ongoing sit-in protest mimics a year-long farmer’s protest just outside Delhi that ultimately led to the repeal of new farm laws. The farmers’ protest had a heavy Punjabi representation, and the country’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party tried to paint it as pro-Khalistani, but the bulk of it was nonsectarian. A sticker popular across Punjab read: “We are farmers, not terrorists.”

Some leaders say the farmers’ protest did mobilize a small pro-Khalistan strand. “Internally, we are all for Khalistan,” said Gurcharan Singh Bapuji, a 68-year-old leader of the ongoing protest. “If we had our own Khalistan, we wouldn’t have to beg in protests like this.”

For others at the protest, however, Khalistan means something short of an independent state — more of a slogan to rally the Sikh community around religious principles and to help further the community’s political demands. “We are for the welfare of Punjab,” said Palwinder Singh Talwara, a member of a prominent Sikh organization at the protest. “We want a clear and stable Punjabi politics to emerge. At the moment, there is no leader of the Sikhs.”

Anant Gupta contributed to this report.

