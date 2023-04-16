Ukraine live briefing: Chinese defense minister begins Russia trip; 11 dead in rocket strike The Virgin Skete of Sviatohirsk Lavra in the village of Bohorodychne, Ukraine, was destroyed by shelling on Saturday. (Ihor Tkachov/AFP/Getty Images)

China’s new defense minister, Gen. Li Shangfu, heads to Russia on Sunday on his first official foreign trip. The Washington Post reported last week that a leaked U.S. intercept showed that Russian intelligence claimed Beijing had agreed to send Moscow weapons. China denied the allegations. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight At least 11 people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed following a rocket strike Friday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Saturday that at least 50 buildings were destroyed in the attack and that there were still bodies buried in the rubble.

Key developments

Li will hold talks with his Kremlin counterpart, Sergei Shoigu , according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The ministry did not directly mention the invasion of Ukraine in a Telegram statement but said the two officials would discuss global and regional security. A little more than a year after declaring a , according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The ministry did not directly mention the invasion of Ukraine in a Telegram statement but said the two officials would discuss global and regional security. A little more than a year after declaring a “no-limits” partnership with Moscow, Beijing is being pressured by Western leaders — most recently French President Emmanuel Macron and top German diplomat Annalena Baerbock — to help broker an end to the conflict.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is detained by Russia on unproven claims of espionage, has written to his family . The two-page letter was the first direct contact between Gershkovich — who was detained last month while on a reporting trip — and his loved ones, the Journal . The two-page letter was the first direct contact between Gershkovich — who was detained last month while on a reporting trip — and his loved ones, the Journal reported. Gershkovich joked about prison food and said he was in good spirits.

Poland has imposed a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, according to its according to its Agriculture Ministry. The move follows the recent resignation of the country’s agriculture minister after protests by farmers who say that a flood of Ukrainian grain has depressed the price of their goods, Polish media reported. Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest backers during the Russian invasion.

The Russian military has lost more than 10,000 vehicles, including some 1,900 tanks, and is close to emptying out its arsenal of sophisticated cruise missiles, the British Defense Ministry , including some 1,900 tanks, and is close to emptying out its arsenal of sophisticated cruise missiles, the British Defense Ministry said Saturday. According to the recently leaked trove of sensitive U.S. documents, American intelligence believes that Russia and Ukraine are likely to remain locked in a battlefield stalemate this year, because neither side has sufficient troops or supplies to make a significant breakthrough, The Post reported.

Global impact

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told reporters Saturday that the United States should cease “encouraging” war in Ukraine and support peace efforts. The left-wing leader, who has refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine, was in China and support peace efforts. The left-wing leader, who has refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine, was in China seeking investment and support.

German and Portuguese frigates will depart a Helsinki harbor on Sunday, concluding the concluding the first time NATO warships have docked in the Finnish capital since the country became the defense alliance’s newest member this month. Although Finland held defense cooperation exercises with NATO over the years, the war in Ukraine upended its long-standing policy of military nonalignment.

Research into imperiled animal species has been heavily disrupted by the war, which was accompanied by the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent and international sanctions on the Russian economy. This is the first time since the 1970s that the biodiversity conservation movement has been clearly set back, one researcher , which was accompanied by the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent and international sanctions on the Russian economy. This is the first time since the 1970s that the biodiversity conservation movement has been clearly set back, one researcher told The Post.

From our correspondents

Breaking up with Russia is hard for many Western firms, despite war: Hundreds of Western companies said they would exit the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine, but the majority of them remain, watchdogs say. The Western companies that stayed are often heavily reliant on Russian business, with the losses of an exit perhaps outweighing possible damage to their brands of staying in the country, Robyn Dixon reports.

Products from brands such as BMW and Apple remain available in Russia after the companies announced plans to suspend or end operations in the country, though in some cases this is because of unofficial imports. Ukraine has also named 19 other foreign firms still operating in Russia as sponsors of the war. “There are a lot of companies that did nothing or still continue to wait,” said Andrii Onopriienko, director of the Leave Russia Project at the Kyiv School of Economics.

