Ukraine live briefing: Chinese defense minister begins Russia trip; 11 dead in rocket strike

China’s new defense minister, Gen. Li Shangfu, heads to Russia on Sunday on his first official foreign trip. The Washington Post reported last week that a leaked U.S. intercept showed that Russian intelligence claimed Beijing had agreed to send Moscow weapons. China denied the allegations.
At least 11 people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed following a rocket strike Friday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Saturday that at least 50 buildings were destroyed in the attack and that there were still bodies buried in the rubble.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Breaking up with Russia is hard for many Western firms, despite war: Hundreds of Western companies said they would exit the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine, but the majority of them remain, watchdogs say. The Western companies that stayed are often heavily reliant on Russian business, with the losses of an exit perhaps outweighing possible damage to their brands of staying in the country, Robyn Dixon reports.
Products from brands such as BMW and Apple remain available in Russia after the companies announced plans to suspend or end operations in the country, though in some cases this is because of unofficial imports. Ukraine has also named 19 other foreign firms still operating in Russia as sponsors of the war. “There are a lot of companies that did nothing or still continue to wait,” said Andrii Onopriienko, director of the Leave Russia Project at the Kyiv School of Economics.