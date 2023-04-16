At least 56 civilians killed in Sudan clashes, doctors union says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The civilian death toll of a fierce conflict between Sudan’s military and a heavily armed paramilitary force rose to 56 Sunday, with “dozens” of deaths among the military, a Sudanese doctors’ group said Sunday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said the total number of injured people had reached 595, including dozens in critical condition.

The fighting in the Horn of Africa nation follows a spike in tensions between the Rapid Support Forces, a major paramilitary group led by Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — universally referred to as Hemedti — and the military, headed by the president, Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan.

Hemedti has close ties with Russia, while Burhan is backed by neighboring Egpyt, the Arab world’s most populous nation. Instability in Sudan has also frequently bled over into its fragile neighbors; Chad has already announced it has closed the shared border between the two nations.

Fighting broke out in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on April 15 between the country’s army and paramilitary forces. (Video: The Washington Post)

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Emirate Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and the three diplomats “agreed it was essential for the parties to immediately end hostilities without precondition.”

Advertisement

“I urge General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Degalo to take active measures to reduce tensions,” said Blinken in a statement. The only way forward for the warring parties, Blinken said, was to “return to negotiations that support the Sudanese people’s democratic aspirations.”

All U.S. Embassy personnel are accounted for, he added.

Sudan was already diplomatically isolated before the latest violence; Hemedti and Burhan had seized power in 2021 in a coup that deposed the nation’s short-lived civilian government. Before that, Sudan had been ruled for 30 years by Omar al-Bashir, who was indicted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Its economy has been battered by hyperinflation and weighed down by massive foreign debt. A draft deal that Hemedti and Burhan agreed in December with the biggest pro-democracy protest group was supposed to outline a timeline for the RSF’s integration into security forces and the nation’s transition to civilian rule.

But many Sudanese have said the deal was fundamentally flawed because a long timeline for integration strengthened the RSF’s hand and the deal elevated Hemedti to Burhan’s equal.

GiftOutline Gift Article