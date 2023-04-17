Killing of jailed lawmaker on live TV puts spotlight on India’s extrajudicial violence

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The slaying of a former lawmaker and his brother in police custody in India’s Uttar Pradesh state over the weekend has placed a spotlight on extrajudicial attacks and killings, driven in part by ethnoreligious divisions fomented at the highest levels of government. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Assassins posing as journalists shot and killed at point-blank range Atiq Ahmed, 60, a mobster-turned-lawmaker, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, a former state lawmaker, as they answered questions on live TV Saturday. In the footage, three assailants continue to shoot the men as they slump to the ground.

Atiq Ahmed, a former member of India’s Parliament, was in handcuffs, under police escort to a routine medical checkup when his attackers opened fire. He is serving a life sentence after a conviction last month for the 2006 kidnapping of the lawyer Umesh Pal — a witness in a separate murder case. He was reportedly facing hundreds of other charges, including for alleged murder and assault, though he had no other convictions. His brother also faced criminal charges.

The Ahmeds, members of India’s Muslim minority, were killed amid a huddle of reporters asking questions. Police moved swiftly to restrain the apparent assailants, including at least one who was chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” or “Hail Lord Ram” — a religious phrase that has become a Hindu nationalist slogan, sometimes heard in crowds carrying out attacks on Muslims. A police official told the Guardian that three suspects were carrying camera equipment, a microphone with a network logo and fake press badges.

A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping, Atiq Ahmed, and his brother were shot dead on April 15. The killing was caught on live television. (Video: Reuters)

Three suspects surrendered not long after the shooting.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed had been killed days earlier in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Atiq Ahmed’s final words were a response to a reporter who asked why he wasn’t at the funeral: “They did not take us, so we did not go.”

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has developed a notorious reputation for gangland violence as well as a long history of extrajudicial vigilante violence carried out by local authorities. Under the rule of Yogi Adityanath, the state’s right-wing Hindu nationalist chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has seen a surge in such encounters with police.

While his supporters cheered on the chief minister’s supposed tough approach to law and order, his opponents accused him of stoking religious tensions and creating a climate of impunity.

Sanjay Prasad, Adityanath’s principal secretary, did not respond to a request for comment on the killings.

Politicians and rights advocates called the slayings a sign of deep underlying problems.

Kapil Sibal, a member of Parliament, said on Twitter that there had been “two murders”: “1) Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf 2) Rule of law.”

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of AIMIM, an Indian Muslim political party, called for a Supreme Court investigation and the removal from service of the police officers at the scene.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she was “shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh.”

"It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence,” she said.

