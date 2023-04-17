Bangladesh to pay off Russian nuclear plant loan in Chinese currency

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW DELHI — Bangladesh has approved a payment of $318 million to a Russian nuclear power developer using the Chinese yuan, according to a Bangladeshi official, offering the latest instance of countries bypassing the U.S. dollar and using the Chinese currency to conduct international payments. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The decision to use the yuan was made at a meeting in the Bangladeshi Finance Ministry’s economic relations division on Thursday, Uttam Kumar Karmaker, who heads the ministry’s European affairs wing, told The Washington Post.

Karmaker said that although the decision was made, the transaction is yet to be completed because payment details still need to be resolved. He declined further comment, citing the diplomatic sensitivity of the issue.

The decision resolves a payments deadlock between Bangladesh and Russia that has lasted for more than a year. The South Asian country has been unable to pay Russia for the power plant using dollars after Russia was banned from accessing the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) international money transfer system last year due to sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The transaction, a payment for a $12 billion loan Bangladesh obtained from Russia to develop a nuclear power plant in Rooppur, will now be completed instead using yuan via the Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), developed by the Chinese in 2015 to combat the dominance of the dollar in international trade.

The Chinese online news outlet Sina reported on Monday that a Bangladeshi official said that paying for the plant in yuan would be the most feasible option.

The majority of cross-border trade is denominated in dollars and flows through the U.S. banking system, which gives the United States the unique ability to sanction and freeze the assets of rival governments, such as Russia, Iran and Taliban-led Afghanistan. But critics of the sanctions accuse the U.S. government of “weaponizing” the greenback and undermining its global status.

Advertisement

The Bangladesh deal comes after several other countries signaled recently that they would opt for yuan payments to circumvent the need to use dollars. In March, Brazil said it would abandon the dollar for trade with China, a development that Chinese officials and state media celebrated as a step in the world’s gradual “de-dollarization” and the eventual collapse of American hegemony.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also pushing Persian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, to accept yuan for oil, a vital commodity that has been priced almost exclusively in dollars for decades. Still, only a small fraction of trade is invoiced in yuan.

Paying for the nuclear plant in yuan could pave the way for resumption of trade as usual between Russia and Bangladesh, which has been paralyzed since the former’s invasion of Ukraine. The lack of a payment mechanism has been among the foremost reasons for the declining trade relations, experts and officials say.

Advertisement

Earlier attempts to address the payments problem between the two countries such as a currency swap or the Russia-backed System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) had been thwarted by U.S. sanctions last year.

The possibility of a Chinese solution to the payment problem began to take shape last year when China made a currency swap offer to Bangladesh, which in turn authorized a set of Bangladeshi banks to settle deals with China in yuan.

Mezbaul Haque, the spokesman of the central bank of Bangladesh, declined to confirm or deny the decision to pay Russia in yuan.

“The yuan is one of our official currencies,” he said when reached by telephone. “We have some of it in our foreign exchange reserves too. It is an option.”

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the Russian contractor in charge of building the Rooppur nuclear power plant, did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Ahsan Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute in Bangladesh, said the nuclear plant could not be delayed. Bangladesh needed to be “pragmatic” and proceed with the project even if it meant circumventing the dollar, he said.

“The interests of Third World countries like Bangladesh are not the same as that of China and the U.S.,” Mansur said. “We have to maintain relations with both.”

Majumder reported from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Gerry Shih in Udupi, India and Meaghan Tobin in Taipei contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article