Ukraine live briefing: China hails security ties with Russia; Warsaw and Kyiv in urgent talks on grain Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, left, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Sunday. (Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

China’s defense minister, Gen. Li Shangfu, hailed the “substantial achievements” of close cooperation with Russia’s military and said China is ready to deepen the partnership to “make new contributions to stability and security,” in the latest sign of Beijing’s commitment to its relationship with Moscow despite the war in Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Li’s trip to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, follows similar recent visits by top Chinese leaders. Such displays of camaraderie have intensified concern that China is ready to provide lethal aid in support of the invasion.

Warsaw is set to hold emergency talks with Kyiv on Monday after temporarily banning the import and transit of Ukrainian grain, Poland’s agriculture minister said. The restrictions — which came after protests by farmers complaining of deflated prices — were criticized by the European Union’s executive arm, Reuters reported.

Key developments

Li is on his first foreign trip since being appointed defense minister last month. “Mutual trust between the Chinese and Russian militaries is growing stronger by the day, and our cooperation has resulted in substantial achievements,” “Mutual trust between the Chinese and Russian militaries is growing stronger by the day, and our cooperation has resulted in substantial achievements,” he told Putin , according to Chinese state media. The Washington Post has reported that a leaked U.S. intercept showed Russian intelligence claimed Beijing had agreed to send Moscow weapons to help its invasion. China denied the allegations.

The death toll from Russia’s rocket strike Friday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk has climbed to 15. A 2-year-old boy found in the debris “was alive when we took him from the rubble, but he died in the ambulance,” one rescuer told The Post.

Russian operators of fake social media accounts, many of which spread disinformation, claim they are detected only about 1 percent of the time , according to , according to an analysis of the effectiveness of the Kremlin’s propaganda . The document was part of a trove of sensitive U.S. government materials circulated in a Discord chatroom and obtained by The Post.

Senior Russian military official Mikhail Teplinsky has probably resumed a command in Ukraine after being dismissed in January, according to British intelligence. after being dismissed in January, according to British intelligence. The British Defense Ministry said that Teplinsky is “widely respected” by people he commands and that his “turbulent career” suggested deep tensions within Russian military brass. The airborne corps he commands have recently taken a major role in the battle for Bakhmut.

Global impact

Thousands gathered in Prague on Sunday, demanding the resignation of the pro-Ukrainian Czech government because of cost-of-living issues. The demonstration was organized by the PRO populist political movement, whose leader because of cost-of-living issues. The demonstration was organized by the PRO populist political movement, whose leader has said that the Russian attack on Ukraine “is not our war.” The protests come three months after Czech voters elected as president a former NATO military official, who has pledged continued support for Ukraine.

A European Commission spokesperson said that restrictions by Poland and Hungary on Ukrainian grain were unacceptable and that the trade policy of E.U. members was the purview of Brussels. “In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions within the EU,” the commission said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Analysis from our correspondents

The ‘old Europe’ vs. ‘new Europe’ paradigm is back: Two decades after the Iraq War brought to U.S. minds a juxtaposition between an “Old Europe” — led by France and Germany — and a younger and more unabashedly pro-American “New Europe,” that rubric is back. The reason: the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders of governments in Poland and the Baltic states have been the most unflinching in their support of Kyiv and suspicious of any diplomatic overtures made to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes Ishaan Tharoor. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has been the target of much Western dismay for his failed attempts at outreach with Putin before last year’s invasion.

GiftOutline Gift Article