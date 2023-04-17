Violence in Sudan for third day as civilian death toll rises to 97

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC show smoke rising over the Khartoum International Airport and Kober bridge across the Nile River in Sudan on April 16. (Video: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful)

Violence in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, spilled into a third day with gunfire and explosions reported at daybreak on Monday as the civilian death toll rose to 97 amid clashes between the military and a paramilitary force. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight As of early Monday, 97 civilians had been killed and 365 had been injured in the violence, according to a Sudanese doctors union.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said Monday morning that stray artillery struck a hospital in the southern part of the capital, creating “a state of terror and panic,” but that patients and staff were unharmed. Al Arabiya reported that gunfire and explosions rang out in Khartoum at dawn as morning calls to prayer were sounding.

The fighting began Saturday morning after weeks of tension between the military — led by the president, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan — and a heavily armed paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, led by Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The pair came to power in a 2021 coup, but disagreements over a power-sharing agreement and integrating the paramilitary group into the country’s armed forces led to a falling out.

Both sides had agreed to a cease-fire starting 4 p.m. Sunday local time, but explosions and gunfire resumed more than an hour later, according to two residents of Khartoum.

Photos shared by satellite imagery company Maxar showed smoke rising Sunday morning from planes at the airport, and more smoke coming from the Khartoum railway authority, the Energy Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the general command of the Sudanese army and Kober Bridge across the Nile River.

Fierce fighting between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces continued for a second day April 16, with dozens of civilians reported dead. (Video: Reuters)

The U.N. World Food Program said it was temporarily halting its operations in Sudan — where more than one-third of the population doesn’t have enough to eat — after three of its Sudanese staffers were killed. Cindy McCain, the executive director of WFP, said in a statement that the threats to its teams there had made it “impossible to operate safely and effectively in the country.”

Houreld reported from Nairobi. Miriam Berger contributed to this report.

