Russia sentences Kara-Murza, Putin critic and Post contributor, to 25 years

RIGA, Latvia — A Russian court sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza, a longtime opposition politician and Washington Post Opinions contributor, to 25 years in prison on Monday on charges of treason for criticizing Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The closed trial further highlighted Russia’s isolationist path, as President Vladimir Putin has disregarded Western criticisms of Russia’s human rights abuses and moved to brutally destroy any remnants of his country’s pro-democracy opposition.
The U.S. State Department has described the charges as false and has sanctioned Russian officials involved in the case for “gross violation of human rights.”
Kara-Murza, who has been an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, defiantly denounced the charges against him at a hearing last week where he was allowed to make a final statement in the case.
“I’m in jail for my political views. For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For many years of struggle against Putin’s dictatorship,” he said. “Not only do I not repent of any of this, I am proud of it.” He declined to request an acquittal.
In Russia’s highly politicized legal system, the court’s verdict was never in doubt. The prosecutor had sought the maximum term of 25 years for Kara-Murza.
He was arrested last April on charges of spreading false information in a speech he made in the United States to Arizona lawmakers condemning Russian military actions in Ukraine.
In the summer, he was charged with cooperating with a nongovernment rights organization, the Free Russia Foundation, designated as undesirable by Kremlin authorities. In October, authorities added treason charges related to antiwar speeches Kara-Murza made abroad.
Russian media reported that journalists, supporters and diplomats who tried to attend the verdict hearing were denied access to the courtroom and sent to a room on a separate floor where the decision was to be broadcast, a decision that left Kara-Murza isolated, cut off from many who came to show their support.
The case is the latest in a series of increasingly harsh sentences for Russian opposition politicians and activists. Jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been suffering acute stomach pains in prison, and his lawyers and associates have warned that Russian authorities may be slowly poisoning him.
Navalny and Kara-Murza each survived poisoning attacks that evidence suggests were carried out by a special unit of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB.
Kara-Murza, who was the victim of poisoning attacks in Russia in 2015 and 2017, has lost 48 pounds since he was arrested near his home last April and imprisoned in pretrial detention. His health has declined sharply, according to his lawyers, raising fears about whether he would survive a lengthy jail term.
Amid Russian military failures in Ukraine, the Kremlin has blamed the West for the Putin’s war, accusing it of trying to destroy Russia, plunging relations with the United States into their worst crisis since the Cold War.
The recent arrest of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, during a reporting trip in Russia and his indictment on espionage charges last month marked a new low in relations between Washington and Russia. Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal and the State Department rejected the espionage charges.
