Canada’s public broadcaster pauses Twitter over ‘government-funded’ tag

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said it would halt activities on Twitter in protest of the social media platform’s decision to label the CBC as “government-funded media” — a tag that implies potential government control over editorial content. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The episode is part of a broader dispute that has emerged between Twitter and publicly funded news outlets since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company in October. NPR was at one point labeled “state-affiliated media,” a title usually used for state-controlled media like Russia’s Sputnik or China’s People’s Daily. PBS in the United States, the BBC in Britain, and ABC and SBS in Australia have all received labels about their government funding.

Twitter made the change to the CBC’s account after being urged by Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition conservative party, who said the CBC receives 70 percent of its income from the government. Twitter defines government-funded media as those that receive funds from the government and may have “varying degrees” of government say over content.

But the tag and the politician’s remarks are misleading, the CBC said. It is free to criticize and report, due to Canada’s Broadcasting Act, which prohibits the government from limiting “the freedom of expression or the journalistic, creative or programming independence” enjoyed by the CBC.

The CBC repeated its frustrations Monday in a short statement on Twitter that said that its journalism is impartial and independent. “To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities” on Twitter, the CBC said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue in a news conference on Monday. He said Poilievre “runs to American billionaires, the tech giants” to “attack a foundational Canadian institution.”

Musk said Twitter had “corrected the label” for the CBC to read “69% Government-funded” after the broadcaster complained.

Representatives for Twitter and the CBC could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday evening.

This month, NPR and the Public Broadcasting Service quit activities on Twitter in protest after receiving the same tags.

NPR was initially labeled as “state-affiliated media.” It later received the government-funded tag, which NPR said was also misleading.

NPR says it receives most of its funding from corporate sponsorships and programming fees from its member organizations, which in turn receives 13 percent of its funds from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, state and federal government sources.

“The whole point isn’t whether or not we’re government funded,” NPR’s chief executive John Lansing said in an interview with NPR. “Even if we were government funded, which we’re not, the point is the independence, because all journalism has revenue of some sort.”

PBS has said that Twitter’s “label leaves the inaccurate impression” that it is “wholly funded by the federal government. PBS is primarily funded by the public” and philanthropic groups. PBS says it receives 15 percent of its funding from the federal government.

The BBC was also labeled a government-funded outlet before being re-tagged as “publicly-funded media,” which Twitter defines as those that get “funding from license fees, individual contributions, public financing, and commercial financing.”

Twitter has also labeled Australia’s ABC and SBS as government-funded media. In a short statement on Twitter, ABC said it is a publicly funded broadcaster that is free from political and commercial interest. SBS has also disputed the label, saying it is publicly funded due to its “hybrid public-commercial” funding model, according to the Guardian.

