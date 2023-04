“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object” at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.”

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Tuesday evening’s attack occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

BERLIN — German police say several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported. Further details were not immediately available.