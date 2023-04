LONDON — Prince Charles became king the moment his mother took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. There was a ceremony for him two days after Elizabeth II’s death in September. But that was a somber bit of business conducted by the Accession Council. The “coronation” is the big show, in which the 74-year-old Charles III will be crowned before 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey and paraded through the streets of London in an over-the-top show of British pageantry.