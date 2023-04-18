Tunisia detains opposition leader as crackdown escalates

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tunisian security forces arrested the leader of the main opposition party Monday night and shuttered its headquarters, escalating a crackdown on the president’s critics in this formerly authoritarian North African country, which is veering again toward one-man rule. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight About 100 plainclothes police officers raided the home of Rachid Ghannouchi, the 81-year-old head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, on Monday evening, just as he was sitting down with family to break the Ramadan fast, his daughter, Yusra Ghannouchi, said in an interview.

The officers spent two hours combing the house, rifling through papers and old suitcase before they whisked Ghannouchi

away without saying where they were taking him or why he was being detained, she said.

His lawyers have since learned Ghannouchi is being held at a military facility in Tunis, the capital, apparently on terrorism charges. The lawyers were told they cannot speak with Ghannouchi until 48 hours after his arrest, under the country’s anti-terrorism law, according to a statement from Ennahda.

The arrest of Ghannouchi, a prominent and polarizing figure in Tunisian politics for half a century, is a major step, even amid wave of arrests targeting President Kais Saied’s opponents in recent months.

Ghannouchi was speaker of the Tunisian parliament before Saied dissolved the body last year. He has been a vocal critic of Saied and his power grab, which critics describe as a coup.

On July 25, 2021, Saied dismissed the country’s prime minister and froze parliament — moves initially celebrated by many Tunisians fed up with the polarized and dysfunctional legislature and the government’s inability to turn around a struggling economy. But those measures proved to be the prelude to a wider rollback of democratic institutions in the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring.

Since then, Saied has extended his control over the judiciary and pushed through a new constitution that consolidates power in the president’s hands. In recent months, the crackdown on his opponents has ratcheted up, with authorities arresting activists, judges, journalists and politicians from across the political spectrum.

Ghannouchi’s party, in a statement, called his arrest a “dangerous development” and demanded his release.

Authorities also arrested three other Ennahda officials, and searched the house of another of Ghannouchi’s daughters Monday night. Security forces raided the party’s headquarters in Tunis, the capital, initially without a warrant, Ennahda said in a statement. Police informed party officials the building would be closed for at least three days as the search continues.

The party said a leaked document, circulated on social media, indicates authorities have issued an order to ban all meetings at Ennahda’s offices around the country, as well as the Tunis-area offices of the National Salvation Front — a coalition of Saied opponents that includes Ennahda. The Washington Post was unable to verify the authenticity of the document.

Nidhal Ezzaier, a spokesman for the Tunisian embassy in Washington, said in a statement Tuesday the government “did not ban political parties and has no intention of doing so.”

The arrests are “yet another intensification of repression in Tunisia’s new dictatorship,” said Monica Marks, an assistant professor at New York University Abu Dhabi.

Tunisia’s official news agency reported late Monday night that Ghannouchi had been detained under an arrest warrant issued by a counterterrorism prosecutor, on “incitement” charges.

Tunisian media reported the charges were linked to remarks Ghannouchi made during a meeting with political allies over the weekend, in which he accused Saied and his supporters of laying the groundwork for civil conflict.

“Tunisia without various factions, Tunisia without Ennahda, Tunisia without political Islam, Tunisia without the left, without any of its [political] components, is a project for civil war,” he said, calling such an exclusionary approach a “crime.”

Yusra Ghannouchi said those comments had been misconstrued as threatening civil war.

Ghannouchi has previously been summoned, and appeared voluntarily, for questioning by the judiciary on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing, allegations Yusra Ghannouchi called “clearly politically motivated and fabricated.”

But the evening raid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan marked a new and jarring turn of events for the family, she said. They have been unable to see or speak with Ghannouchi since his arrest.

The party said Ghannouchi has refused to speak to interrogators until his lawyers are present, but police kept him in an interrogation room sitting in a chair last night.

“He is 81 years old, he suffers from hypertension and this is the month of Ramadan — he is probably fasting,” Yusra Ghannouchi said. “We are very worried and we want the conditions of his detention to be revealed.”

Ezzaier, the Tunisian embassy spokesman, said the embassy did not have many details about the case.

“What we can confirm is that the arrest of Mr. Ghannouchi is being handled by the Justice system as we speak and that the executive branch cannot interfere in this process,” he said in an emailed statement.

The European Union’s foreign affairs branch condemned Ghannouchi’s arrest and the closure of Ennahda’s headquarters, calling for due process and the protection of political pluralism.

Ennahda, a thorn in the side of Tunisia’s former dictators — as well as many non-Islamists after the 2011 revolution — has come under particular scrutiny amid Saied’s crackdown. In December, Saied jailed the party’s number-two leader, former prime minister Ali Laarayedh, on terrorism charges that international rights organization Human Rights Watch dismissed as politically motivated.

Under the former dictatorship, the moderate Islamist movement faced repression. Many of its leaders, including Ghannouchi, spent years in prison. After the Arab Spring revolution, Ennahda emerged as the largest party in Tunisia. But it also attracted fierce critics, and since Saied’s power grab, the Tunisian opposition has remained fragmented.

Ghannouchi himself is a polarizing figure. Marks, the Tunisia analyst, said his arrest “represents the juiciest piece of red meat that Saied could throw at his base.”

Earlier arrests of opposition figures did not provoke significant consequences from Western capitals, a signal that Western partners are “willing to wheel and deal with the Saied regime” on migration, counterterrorism and prevent Russian and Chinese encroachment in Tunisia, Marks said.

As political repression in Tunisia mounts, “we haven’t seen a vocal or unified outcry from Tunisian society writ large or from Western democracies,” she said.

