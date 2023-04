Ukraine live briefing: Putin visits troops in Kherson region; Russia sentences top Kremlin critic to 25 years Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 16. (Pavel Bednyakov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of his forces in Ukraine’s Luhansk and Kherson regions, where he was briefed by top commanders, the Kremlin said Tuesday, without disclosing the date of his visit. It’s not the first time the Russian leader has made a surprise visit to Ukraine. In March, he visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, in a show of defiance against an international arrest warrant issued for him on war crimes charges.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a top Kremlin critic and opposition lawmaker, has been convicted of treason and sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Russian court, in the harshest penalty yet handed down to an opponent of the illegal invasion of Ukraine. His sentence was condemned by human rights groups and Western officials, who called for his immediate release. Kara-Murza, a dual national of Britain and Russia and a Washington Post Opinions contributor, described the closed trial as “politically motivated.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Kara-Murza’s wife, Evgenia, said his lengthy sentence shows that the Russian government is “so afraid of him.” Speaking at a Washington Post Live event following his sentencing Monday, she said “they hate him so much for his consistency, for his courage, for his amazing bravery.” She lives in the United States with their three children.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is set to appeal against his arrest and detention Tuesday. The U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Lynne M. Tracy, visited The U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Lynne M. Tracy, visited the 31-year-old in prison for the first time since his arrest more than two weeks ago and said he was “in good health and remains strong.”

Top diplomats of the Group of Seven major industrial democracies on Tuesday said Russia’s threat to put nuclear weapons in Belarus was “unacceptable” and threatened to impose “severe costs” to countries helping Russia in its war effort.

Battleground updates

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appears to be back in favor with the Kremlin, according to according to analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War. Wagner troops were being expended in the bloody front line battle for Bakhmut. Now, they appear to be “receiving reinforcements, ammunition, and political recognition,” the ISW said. Sources affiliated with Wagner claim to be training up to three motorized rifle brigades to reinforce their Bakhmut ranks. The Washington Post couldn’t independently verify the claims.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is traveling to Sweden and Germany this week to meet his counterparts and for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base. In his nightly address Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet his counterparts and for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base. In his nightly address Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the Ramstein gathering will help Kyiv achieve its “ambitious” battleground goals ahead of a long-planned spring offensive.

Global impact

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of sabotaging a deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be exported — which was intended to help ease a global food crisis — by — which was intended to help ease a global food crisis — by stopping the registration of vessels for required inspections. According to the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, some 50 ships are currently awaiting approval to enter Ukrainian ports and load grain.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday as the White House issued a stern rebuke of his on Monday as the White House issued a stern rebuke of his weekend accusations that the United States was “encouraging” the war. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused the Brazilian leader — who visited Beijing last week — of “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts.”

From our correspondents

Egypt nearly supplied rockets to Russia, agreed to arm Ukraine instead, leak shows: Five leaked U.S. intelligence documents that have not been previously reported show Egypt made detailed plans to export rockets at Moscow’s request, but later approved artillery production for Kyiv after a diplomatic offensive from Washington, Missy Ryan, Evan Hill and Siobhán O’Grady report.

The Washington Post last week reported on a secretive plan in February by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi to provide Russia with up to 40,000 122mm Sakr-45 rockets. He appeared to shelve that scheme in favor of a deal to sell weapons to the United States for transfer to Ukraine, in what would be a diplomatic win for the Biden administration.

John Hudson in Karuizawa, Japan, contributed to this report.

