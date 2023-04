Nearly 200 people have been killed in Sudan following three days of violence between its army and a powerful paramilitary force, raising fears of a protracted civil war that could destabilize the wider region. Nearly 1,800 have been injured, the United Nations said, adding that fighting has been “almost uninterrupted.” Airstrikes, gunfire and artillery have rocked the capital of Khartoum in intense fighting, but the violence is spreading to other areas, too.