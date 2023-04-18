U.S. diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan as U.N. aid workers assaulted

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAIROBI — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that a U.S. diplomatic convoy in Sudan was fired in what he called a “reckless” and “unacceptable” attack amid deepening violence in the country. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Monday’s attack, in which no U.S. personnel were injured, comes as the days of fighting has killed nearly 200 people and also swept up the many aid workers there. A United Nations report described gunmen attacking homes, looting and assaulting its staff and those of other humanitarian agencies.

Blinken said the convoy incident was under investigation and it reinforced the need for a cease-fire. He raised his concerns to the leaders of Sudan’s warring factions: Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and his rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, who is referred to as Hemedti.

The RSF said Tuesday that following the phone call with Blinken it had agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire to allow the safe passage of civilians including those injured, but it was not immediately clear when it would come into effect. The RSF also accused the military of conducting airstrikes.

Advertisement

Army chief Burhan told Sky News earlier that he was open to mediation but added his troops would “definitely” defeat the RSF, whom he blamed for shelling residential areas. He did not lay out a timeline or details for negotiations or address claims the military was also firing in neighborhoods.

Fierce fighting between the rival armed forces in Sudan has killed nearly 200 civilians since tensions erupted into street battles at the weekend. The unrest has alarmed the country’s neighbors as officials attempt to keep the turmoil from spilling across borders and destabilizing the region.

Witnesses, many sheltering at home or trapped in buildings, described ongoing shelling, gunfire and explosions in the capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday. Aid groups in Sudan reported armed assaults by gunmen who looted offices and raided private homes.

According to an internal U.N. security report shared with The Washington Post by personnel in Sudan, gunmen, reportedly from the RSF forces, are forcing their way into the homes of foreigners in Khartoum, separating men and women and taking them away. The report said one Japanese woman had been raped and another woman sexually assaulted, while two Nigerian staff were abducted.

Armed men were also stealing vehicles, firing at security guards, and had taken over private homes of U.N. staff and other international workers to use as bases, the report said.

Advertisement

A compound housing United Nations offices came under attack by snipers although no staff were hurt, the report added. Staff have also had projectiles and rocket propelled grenades hit their homes.

“The trend of criminality targeting U.N. and humanitarian personnel has also increased in Khartoum and other regions of the country, particularly in Darfur,” the report said, listing some aid agencies whose offices were looted.

On Monday evening, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, tweeted that the E.U. ambassador in Sudan had been “assaulted in his own residency,” without elaborating further.

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said its premises were looted in the Darfuri town of Nyala but that its small team was still operating the only running hospital in north Darfur.

Advertisement

An MSF project coordinator, Cyrus Paye, said the majority of the wounded were civilians caught in the crossfire, including many children, and that fighting had forced all the other hospitals in North Darfur province to close.

In Khartoum, most MSF teams are trapped by the battles and unable to access warehouses to deliver medical supplies to hospitals, with even local ambulances being turned back. “They are not being permitted to pass to retrieve the bodies of the dead from the streets,” the aid group said.

A North American who was trapped with his wife and daughter said there were heavy airstrikes and attacks by helicopter gunships early Tuesday. “Getting various reports about the nature of the invasions. In some cases it was to take up positions on roofs,” he said, on the condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety.

Told that some Congress were demanding sanctions, he suggested they be evacuated before the “guys with guns” were criticized.

GiftOutline Gift Article