Putin visits occupied Kherson region in Ukraine, pushing illegal annexation

RIGA, Latvia, — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a secretive visit to the headquarters of his troops in the partially occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine where the Russian military in November was forced to retreat from the regional capital despite Putin’s audacious and illegal claim that the territory and its people had been annexed by Russia “forever.”
In a sign of the Kremlin’s acute concerns about security, it was unclear when Putin made the trip, which also included a visit to the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk. It appeared the visit was not disclosed until after Putin had left Ukraine.
The trip was his second known visit to an area near the front line since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and his first known visit to Luhansk since Russia began fomenting a bloody separatist war there in 2014. Last month, Putin visited the occupied city of Mariupol, traveling under cover of darkness, to tour the city that Russia nearly destroyed in a siege last spring.
The latest trip, apparently timed to Orthodox Easter, which was on Sunday, signaled that despite repeated military setbacks, Putin has not given up his plan to seize four southeast Ukrainian regions: Luhansk; Donetsk; Kherson; and Zaporizhzhia.
In video clips broadcast by Russian state television early Tuesday, Putin was shown traveling by helicopter to a command post for Russian forces in the Kherson region and then to the Russian National Guard staff headquarters in Luhansk.
In televised remarks, Putin congratulated his troops on the Easter holiday and gifted the top brass copies of an icon, which Putin said once belonged “to one of the most successful ministers of defense of the Russian Empire.”
The retreat by Russian troops from the city of Kherson last November was a personal blow to Putin who announced his annexations claims at the end of September despite not having military control over the areas he intended to steal. Since then, the Russian forces have reinforced their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
“It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information,” Putin told the commanders, Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s airborne troops, and Col. Gen. Oleg Makarevich as they delivered reports on the combat situation in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
At Putin’s direction, the Russian Constitution was rewritten to include the four regions and people in the occupied areas are being issued Russian passports and must use the Russian ruble. But Russia has been forced to set up new regional capitals, for Kherson in Henichesk and for Zaporizhzhia in Melitopol, because the real capitals are controlled by Ukraine.
Putin’s visit also provided an opportunity for him to demonstrate the Kremlin’s support for recent high-profile appointments within Russia’s military ranks — the latest in a series of reshuffles that experts say is indicative of a dysfunctional chain of command and a core reason Russia so far has failed to achieve the key goals of its brutal invasion.
British military intelligence said on Sunday that Teplinsky, who was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, had been given a major role in the war after his apparent dismissal in January.
“Teplinsky is likely one of the few senior Russian generals widely respected by the rank-and-file,” the British Ministry of Defense said. “His recent turbulent career suggests intense tensions between factions within the Russian General Staff about Russia’s military approach in Ukraine.”
At the headquarters in Luhansk, Putin met with Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin, who survived several reshuffles and bitter public criticism led by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin and strongman Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Both Prigozhin and Kadyrov have sent irregular forces to Ukraine and have been locked in a battle with the Defense Ministry for influence over war policy.
Last fall, Kadyrov slammed Lapin as a “talentless” leader and a product of “nepotism” in the general staff leadership. Kadyrov accused Lapin of deploying fighters from one of the pro-Russian separatist areas without proper support or preparation.
Lapin had been removed as commander of the Central Military District, a senior post, but then promoted during a January shake-up to lead the Vostok grouping of troops of the National Guard, an independent internal Russian military force that reports directly to Putin.
“The Kremlin’s press releases placed a particular emphasis on … Teplinsky and Lapin. Both went ‘on vacation’, tantamount to dismissal due to disagreement with the course of the special military operation and the decisions made,” a pro-war analyst who goes by the handle Rybar wrote on Telegram.
“Both returned, most likely in contradiction to the wishes of [Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu and [Chief of the General Staff Valery] Gerasimov,” Rybar added.
Putin’s visit comes as Ukraine is believed to be preparing a counteroffensive to reclaim territories occupied by Russia. “The visit of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the eve of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is a step designed to inspire the personnel before the start of full-scale hostilities,” Rybar wrote.
Putin visited the port city of Mariupol last month, in what was interpreted as a show of bravado ahead of the arrival of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow for a state visit. Putin’s trip marked his first known visit to Ukraine since the start of the invasion and occurred just after the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for his arrest for alleged war crimes.
