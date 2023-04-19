K-pop star Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies at age 25

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — Moonbin, a South Korean actor and singer who was a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, has died, his management agency said Thursday. He was 25. His agency, Fantagio, did not cite a cause. “On April 19, Astro member Moonbin abruptly left us and became a star in the sky,” it said in a statement.

Fantagio urged the media to refrain from speculating about the cause of death “so that his family can mourn its unexpected loss and say goodbye.” His family is planning a funeral to be attended by close friends, relatives and members of his agency, Fantagio said. The agency could not be reached for further comment.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the singer’s manager found Moonbin at his home in Seoul’s Gangnam district about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. The manager visited the home after Moonbin could not be reached. There were no signs indicating homicide, a police official said, according to Yonhap.

The Washington Post could not immediately verify the accuracy of that report. South Korean police officials declined to comment.

Moonbin, whose legal name is Moon Bin, started his entertainment career as a child actor, appearing as a model in advertisements and on television, including in a popular 2009 South Korean TV series. His sister, Moon Sua, is a rapper and lead vocalist for Billie, a K-pop girl group.

The two appeared together in January on a South Korean entertainment show, where Sua said her brother had served as her unofficial dance coach.

A May concert in Jakarta in which Moonbin was scheduled to perform has been canceled, its organizers said.

Moonbin is survived by his parents and his sister.

