Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky lobbies U.S. speaker on fighter jets, invites him to visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about his country’s “defense needs and capabilities” and thanked him for the United States’ “unflagging bipartisan support.” Zelensky again invited McCarthy — whose party includes influential members that are skeptical of continued U.S. assistance — to visit Ukraine. The speaker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Europe this week for meetings that include a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The group is composed of senior defense officials from countries that are supporting Kyiv against Moscow’s aggression.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Brazil’s Lula reaches out to China and Russia, stoking U.S. unease: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has diverted from the West over the war in Ukraine, instead hewing closer to Beijing and Moscow’s rhetoric, writes The Post’s Ishaan Tharoor.
Lula, in a visit to China last week, accused the United States and the European Union of “encouraging war,” urging them to stop and instead “start talking about peace.” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in Washington that “in this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts.”
The Brazilian leader’s comments were welcomed by Moscow. “As for the process in Ukraine, we are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of this situation’s genesis,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was in Brasília this week as part of a four-nation tour of Latin America.