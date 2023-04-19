Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky lobbies U.S. speaker on fighter jets, invites him to visit Then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress in December. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about his country’s “defense needs and capabilities” and thanked him for the United States’ “unflagging bipartisan support.” Zelensky again invited McCarthy — whose party includes influential members that are skeptical of continued U.S. assistance — to visit Ukraine. The speaker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Europe this week for meetings that include a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The group is composed of senior defense officials from countries that are supporting Kyiv against Moscow’s aggression.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Zelensky said he “raised the issue of F-16” fighter jets in his call with McCarthy. The United States has been The United States has been reluctant to provide Kyiv with the warplanes, and President Biden said in January he would not send the jets. Zelensky said in his evening address that he also appealed for McCarthy to support the provisioning of long-range weapons and additional artillery.

Austin is in Sweden to meet with the country's defense minister. The pair will hold a news conference shortly after 1 p.m. local time. Sweden had sought to join NATO at the same time as its close partner, Finland, which joined the alliance this month. But the country's accession has been held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary.

A Moscow court rejected Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich's appeal against spying charges. The American reporter stood inside a glass-enclosed defendant's dock on Tuesday as he appealed the charges, which Moscow has not substantiated and carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. "We're deeply concerned by the news that Russia will continue to wrongfully detain Evan following a sham judicial proceeding today," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Russia's Federal Security Service accused Gershkovich in March of trying to obtain classified information — a claim that the reporter, the Journal and the U.S. government have denied.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new charges after being provoked by staff at the penal colony where he's being held, according to his lawyer. The lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said staff at the penal colony had placed a foul-smelling inmate inside Navalny's cell to provoke him, effectively forcing him to break the facility's rules. Navalny was jailed in 2021 and is serving an 11½ year sentence for charges widely viewed as trumped up. Navalny's lawyers fear he is slowly being poisoned in the penal colony, as he has fallen ill and experienced dramatic weight loss.

Global impact

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he is open to sending military aid if Ukraine is hit with a large-scale civilian attack. Yoon told Reuters that "if there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support." The statement marked a potential shift, as Yoon had maintained that his government's policy prohibits sending lethal aid to nations at war.

Swedish vodka brand Absolut said it would immediately halt exports to Russia. The reversal came amid backlash after Absolut's owner told Agence France-Presse this month that it had resumed exports after halting them last year following the invasion.

Poland's prime minister said Warsaw reached an agreement allowing Ukrainian grain to be transported through its borders, although the goods are still not allowed to remain in the country. Poland has expressed concern that cheap Ukrainian grain could hurt domestic producers.

The United States charged four Americans for their roles in a campaign to push pro-Kremlin propaganda and influence U.S. politics. They allegedly worked for a Russian operative who had sought to promote the invasion of Ukraine.

Analysis from The Post

Brazil’s Lula reaches out to China and Russia, stoking U.S. unease: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has diverted from the West over the war in Ukraine, instead hewing closer to Beijing and Moscow’s rhetoric, writes The Post’s Ishaan Tharoor.

Lula, in a visit to China last week, accused the United States and the European Union of “encouraging war,” urging them to stop and instead “start talking about peace.” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in Washington that “in this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts.”

The Brazilian leader’s comments were welcomed by Moscow. “As for the process in Ukraine, we are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of this situation’s genesis,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was in Brasília this week as part of a four-nation tour of Latin America.

