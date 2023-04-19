Dozens killed in stampede in Yemen’s capital

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dozens of people have been killed and scores injured during a stampede in the Yememi capital, Sanaa, according to local officials. The stampede reportedly occurred as people gathered to receive financial aid on Wednesday night. At least 78 people were killed, the Associated Press reported, citing an official from the Houthi rebel-run Interior Ministry.

Yemen is in the midst of the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with some 24 million people — 80 percent of the population — in need of aid and protection, according to the United Nations.

The capital — like much of the country’s north — is controlled by the Iranian-linked rebels, who seized it in 2014. That sparked a Saudi-led campaign of economic isolation and airstrikes in a bid to restore the internationally recognized government.

Eyewitnesses told AP that armed Houthis shot in the air in an attempt to control the crowd, sparking panic. The Washington Post couldn’t immediately verify their claims.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

