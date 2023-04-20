Ukraine live briefing: War survivor tells U.S. Congress about being forced to ‘dig my own grave’

April 20, 2023 at 2:59 a.m. EDT
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, hugs a Ukrainian victim of Russia's invasion at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Survivors of Russia’s invasion shared their stories with the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs and gave firsthand accounts of abuse they had suffered, in one woman’s words, “just for being Ukrainian.”

At the hearing Wednesday, a 57-year-old woman who gave her name only as Lyubov told lawmakers she had spent five days in what she called a Russian “torture chamber.” She was brought there after the military came to her home in Kherson and confiscated several items, including a flag and a map of her country. “I was beaten. They forced me to undress, cutting my body with a knife and threatening to rape and kill me,” she said through an interpreter. Russian soldiers “forced me to dig my own grave,” she said.

“You can’t be human and not feel the evil that has been done,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY) said after her testimony.

Also Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a $325 million security assistance package for Ukraine. Washington has sent Kyiv more than $35 billion in military assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The new U.S. military package includes munitions and equipment from the Defense Department’s inventory, including ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS launchers), artillery rounds, AT4 antiarmor weapon systems, antitank mines and missiles, a State Department spokesperson said.
  • Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) urged lawmakers to enact a crime-against-humanity statute, which would make it easier for the United States to federally prosecute war criminals. Speaking at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, he said that, “as a result of glaring gaps in our criminal laws, many human rights violators have evaded justice.”
  • Patriot missile systems sent to Ukraine by Western allies have arrived in the country, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Wednesday in a tweet that thanked the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. “Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure,” Reznikov wrote.

Battleground updates

  • Ukraine has already begun conducting some counteroffensive actions, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said during a local telethon, but Ukrainian forces will not preemptively announce when the counteroffensive has started due to the classified nature of such military action, she added. Maylar said the counteroffensive would be aimed at liberating all of Ukraine’s territory, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited Volyn, near the border with Belarus and Poland, where he met with border guards, regional leaders, local law enforcement and military personnel. Belarus is a close ally of Russia’s, and Russian President Vladimir Putin last month said he would station tactical nuclear weapons there.

Global impact

  • The European Union has proposed sending financial support to local farmers in five countries bordering Ukraine after several banned grain imports from the country. The European Commission said it met with representatives from Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and Romania — which, amid the Russian invasion, have become transit routes for Ukrainian grain, prompting an influx of the product and angering local farmers.
  • The South Korean presidential office said Thursday that any decision on providing lethal aid to Ukraine will “depend on Russia.” It added that Moscow, which had said such a move would make Seoul a party to the conflict, was “commenting on something that isn’t happening,” reported the Yonhap news agency. In a Reuters interview published Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared to open the door to shifting South Korea’s policy of only providing nonlethal aid to Ukraine.

From our correspondents

An intellectual battle rages: Is the U.S. in a proxy war with Russia? Days before the anniversary of his Ukraine invasion, Putin accused the West — with its ever-increasing supply of sophisticated weapons — of using Ukraine as a “testing range” for its plans to destroy Russia. The goal was “to spark a war in Europe, and to eliminate competitors by using a proxy force,” he said in a presidential address.

The remarks have resonated, particularly in the Global South, where some countries see the United States engaged in what they consider serial interventions around the world, and have declined to take sides. While Biden officials adamantly reject the label, whether Ukraine has become a “proxy” war between great powers has become an intellectual and political battlefield itself, Karen DeYoung writes.

