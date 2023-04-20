Ukraine live briefing: War survivor tells U.S. Congress about being forced to ‘dig my own grave’

Survivors of Russia’s invasion shared their stories with the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs and gave firsthand accounts of abuse they had suffered, in one woman’s words, “just for being Ukrainian.”

At the hearing Wednesday, a 57-year-old woman who gave her name only as Lyubov told lawmakers she had spent five days in what she called a Russian “torture chamber.” She was brought there after the military came to her home in Kherson and confiscated several items, including a flag and a map of her country. “I was beaten. They forced me to undress, cutting my body with a knife and threatening to rape and kill me,” she said through an interpreter. Russian soldiers “forced me to dig my own grave,” she said.