Ukraine live briefing: War survivor tells U.S. Congress about being forced to ‘dig my own grave’

Survivors of Russia’s invasion shared their stories with the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs and gave firsthand accounts of abuse they had suffered, in one woman’s words, “just for being Ukrainian.”
“You can’t be human and not feel the evil that has been done,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY) said after her testimony.
Also Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a $325 million security assistance package for Ukraine. Washington has sent Kyiv more than $35 billion in military assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
An intellectual battle rages: Is the U.S. in a proxy war with Russia? Days before the anniversary of his Ukraine invasion, Putin accused the West — with its ever-increasing supply of sophisticated weapons — of using Ukraine as a “testing range” for its plans to destroy Russia. The goal was “to spark a war in Europe, and to eliminate competitors by using a proxy force,” he said in a presidential address.
The remarks have resonated, particularly in the Global South, where some countries see the United States engaged in what they consider serial interventions around the world, and have declined to take sides. While Biden officials adamantly reject the label, whether Ukraine has become a “proxy” war between great powers has become an intellectual and political battlefield itself, Karen DeYoung writes.