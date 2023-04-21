Ramadan brings a rare calm, familiar worries to Jerusalem’s Old City

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — There's an energy to these Ramadan nights in Jerusalem's Old City. As the sun sinks and color seeps from the sky, the stream of worshipers quickens, following the bright lanterns that light the way to al-Aqsa.

During Islam's most sacred month, when worshipers fast from sunrise to sunset, there are few places holier than this. For Muslims around the world, the al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the location from which the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven; for Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories, whose daily lives are often shaped by Israeli government restrictions, it is also a rare place where they can come together in large numbers and on their own terms.

“When you enter the Old City, something relaxes in you,” said 72-year-old Issam Sagheer as a crowd streamed through the winding alleyways past his perfume shop. As the hours passed and sunset approached, a restless energy settled in. “It’s hard to describe,” he mused, watching the passersby. “There are so many people here and yet it’s something calm, it’s something almost mystical.”

Ramadan is meant to be a time of sacrifice that leads to renewal and strength. But as this year’s holy month draws to a close, many in the Old City couldn’t shake a mounting unease. Recent weeks have seen Israeli police raids on worshipers at al-Aqsa and bursts of retaliatory rocket fire and militant attacks. Under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who helms the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s history, messianic Jewish activists are testing the informal rules that have long governed access to this ancient site, occupied by Israel since 1967.

The Holy Esplanade, where al-Aqsa sits, is a potent symbol of religious and political identity for both Israelis and Palestinians. To Jews, it is known as the Temple Mount, where the faith’s First and Second Temples once stood; to Muslims, it is the Noble Sanctuary, the third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The chance to pray and break the fast inside al-Aqsa’s tree-lined compound is seen by many Muslims as a rite of passage. But for those who live here, the experience is not a given. Worshipers from the West Bank and Gaza must secure permits from the Israeli government to enter Jerusalem. The process can be difficult and opaque; permission is often granted to some family members and denied to others.

In recent years, even displays of devotion at al-Aqsa have been regulated. Israeli authorities have barred worshipers from staying in the mosque overnight — a common practice in Islam, particularly in the final days of Ramadan — citing concerns that worshipers were planning to “riot.”

“Ramadan is still Ramadan, but the politics are electrified now,” Sagheer said. Outside, a group of girls tripped past, giggling at a Spanish tour group that was doing its best to move upstream through the crowd. Sagheer smiled. “But you know what, some things here never change.”

A young mother, Farah Mohammed, thought back to her first visit when she was 7. “The crowds scared me at first, but when I closed my eyes in al-Aqsa, everything changed,” she said. “Honestly, the feeling was awe.”

Amal Jabrah, now 44, remembered being 15 and in charge of the family video camera. She filmed the crowds, the fragrant spices — “everything.” They still have the footage on VHS.

The market stalls that line Jerusalem’s ancient Muslim quarter have a rhythm at this time of year. The start of Ramadan is for qatayef pancakes, stuffed with nuts and golden-fried, vendors say. Syrup-soaked semolina sells best as family get-togethers gather pace. But the month’s crowning glory is maamoul, a sweet pastry hollowed out by hand and filled with walnuts, pistachios or date paste.

“Ramadan is a sweet month,” said a pastry seller, Ayman, 28, as he eased spoonfuls of crumbled walnuts into patties warmed by his palm, barely looking down. “With this much repetition, you could even teach a donkey,” he laughed.

But inside the family’s sweets shop — his father opened it in 1962, he said — this Ramadan had felt more anxious than most. “It feels foggy, like you can’t know exactly what will happen,” Ayman said, and his brother Mohamed nodded. The pair were inside the store on the night in early April when Israeli police broke into one of al-Aqsa’s prayer halls, saying worshipers had tried to lock themselves inside. Officers used beatings, steel-tipped bullets and stun grenades to clear the space; worshipers threw rocks and firecrackers at them, police said.

The sounds of chaos echoed off the stone streets, Ayman recalled. People sprinted past yelling out that worshipers were being beaten. On social media, the videos spread like wildfire and armed groups in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria prepared rockets in retaliation; in the Old City, the days of quick trade became listless as worried worshipers stayed away. “Business really slowed down,” Ayman said. “I wake up in the morning and wonder: What’s next?”

On Wednesday night, some customers bought large boxes of maamoul to take home. Others paid quickly for just a few, slipped onto plastic plates, as they rushed back into the crowds in time for prayers before sundown. Among them was Muntaha Kanan, 44, who had come with a relative from Ramallah, in the West Bank.

“My children applied for permits too, but only we were granted them,” she said. “If the power was in our hands, we would have come to al-Aqsa every day.” The pair smiled at each other as they recounted their anticipation of the visit. “It means a lot to us,” Kanan said. “We were so happy that we spent the last two days just preparing our bags.”

With the maamoul packed up in a plastic bag, the pair headed out to the mosque. The sun had almost set; the glowing sky had turned to gray. When the call to prayer sounded, a flock of birds scattered, and the streets were suddenly deserted. At Damascus Gate, you could hear the sparrows sing.

A juice seller quietly said his prayers, then took a deep breath as he reached for a fresh-pressed cup and took a sip. “Every day,” he said. “Every day it feels magic.”

