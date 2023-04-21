King Charles coronation souvenirs: The most popular, elaborate, awkward

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Nothing has yet emerged to match the Queen’s Jubilee Barbie, out-of-stock in three seconds last summer, but coronation fever has begun to take hold in Britain, and commemorative merchandise — from the elaborate to the cute to the tacky and awkward — is starting to sell out.

The Centre for Retail Research estimates that the May 6 coronation will boost consumer spending by 1.4 million pounds ($1.7 million), with both Brits and an influx of tourists buying memorabilia, stocking up for street parties and going out on the town.

The official Royal Collection shops only released their coronation collection on Friday, and by Wednesday they were sold out online of their English fine bone china coronation coffee mugs and tankards, as well as a coronation biscuit tin. Dessert plates, tea towels, crystal glasses and socks were still available.

On the high end of items that have come and gone was a limited-edition box from the famed Moorcroft pottery, decorated with delphinium (“His Majesty King Charles III is an avid champion of the delphinium”) and which had been priced at 1,475 pounds ($1,832).

On the high street, a coronation teddy bear sold by department store John Lewis has been so popular that the company has limited sales to two per household — and some on eBay are selling the bear for 30 pounds ($37), double the retail price.

“The demand for our Coronation Lewis Bear has been extraordinary,” said Jason Billings-Cray, a seasonal buyer for John Lewis. “We’re seeing a real buzz from customers who are looking forward to celebrating the occasion.”

Britain’s first coronation in more than 70 years is a big moment. Though, as monarch, Charles is less popular than his mother was. And his coronation may not see the outpouring that Queen Elizabeth II got for her coronation in 1953, or for her funeral in September.

The more muted enthusiasm for Charles seems to be reflected in the design and sales of memorabilia — items with royal insignia tend to be preferred over souvenirs with his likeness. At 74, his image is not the draw that 27-year-old Elizabeth’s was at the time of her coronation. And kitsch doesn’t work for Charles quite as well as it did for the older Elizabeth and her corgis.

Potter Emma Bridgewater has included small figures of Charles and Camilla walking through their estates on a mug promoting Charles as “A king for the countryside & conservation.” It’s still a bit awkward.

And yet the Royal Mint is anticipating high demand for commemorative coronation coins, on sale April 24, featuring a crowned Charles — though male British sovereigns tend to be bareheaded on day-to-day money.

Auctioneers warn that it is rare for collectors to make much on royal commemorative items, especially memorabilia that has been mass-produced. The exception is for items that were actually owned or used by members of the royal family — items such as Queen Victoria’s underwear.

If nothing else, many Brits are glad for a holiday weekend and a chance to party.

And retailers are happy to supply them.

British shops are selling a sprawling assortment of royal-themed party decorations, including miles and miles of bunting and flags that feature the king’s head on environmentally friendly card stock — perhaps a nod to Britain’s first eco-king. Supermarket ASDA is encouraging shoppers to “add a royal touch” to outdoor spaces with decorative plastic king and queen garden gnomes.

Star Cutouts, a British print-on-demand business, said its staffers are working extra shifts to meet high demand for cardboard masks of Charles and Camilla.

“Customers up and down the U.K. and internationally — including Canada, the U.S. and even Australia — are buying for garden parties, street parties, house parties, work events, schools and shop windows,” director Lucy Thompson said, noting there was also a “huge amount” of interest in life-size King Charles cardboard cutouts.

For coronation food, shops are offering crown-topped sausage rolls and crown-topped pork pies and crown-topped Victoria sponge cake. There are many variations on coronation chicken — Elizabeth’s official dish — including coronation chicken Scotch eggs and coronation chicken crisps (as in potato chips).

French champagne maker Moët & Chandon is marketing a coronation magnum, noting that the winery has supplied the royal household since Victorian times. People wanting to express British pride with their beverage have an array of choices, including coronation cuvée from Kent, England, limited-edition coronation gin and Ale to the King beer.

To encourage people to join “Coronation Big Lunch” gatherings on May 7, Buckingham Palace shared a recipe selected by Charles and Camilla for “Coronation Quiche.” People pointed out that it was a somewhat unusual choice during a nationwide shortage of eggs.

