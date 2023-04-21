Ukraine live briefing: Russia accidentally strikes its own city, state media says; NATO chief visits Kyiv Soldiers of Ukraine’s 43rd Brigade stand with a German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer at a base in Bakhmut District on Thursday, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are fighting bloody battles in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut, according to Ukraine’s military. (Ed Ram for The Washington Post)

A Russian warplane accidentally fired on the Russian city of Belgorod, the country’s defense ministry said, according to Tass, a Russian news agency. The incident resulted in damaged residential buildings, Tass reported. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO” during his first trip to the country since the Russian invasion. “And over time, our support will help you make this possible.”

Support for Ukraine will also be top of the agenda Friday during the latest Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are expected to attend and offer opening remarks.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Discord leaks

Russian officials sought to build up antiwar sentiment in Germany to dampen Europe's support for Ukraine, according to a trove of sensitive Russian documents largely dated from July to November that were obtained by a European intelligence service and reviewed by The Washington Post. As part of that goal, the Kremlin sought to unite Germany's political extremes from the left and right.

Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut's western edge, despite suggestions from Washington months ago that Kyiv cut its losses and let the city go, according to a leaked classified U.S. assessment obtained by The Post. The document, marked "top secret," cautioned that steady Russian advances since November "had jeopardized Ukraine's ability to hold the city" and Ukrainian forces would probably be "at risk of encirclement, unless they withdraw within the next month."

Ukraine's military intelligence agency developed plans to conduct covert attacks on Russian forces in Syria using secret Kurdish help, according to a leaked top secret U.S. intelligence document. The plan appeared to be aimed at imposing costs on Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which is active in Syria. The introduction of a new battlefield also could have forced Moscow to redeploy resources from Ukraine. Zelensky directed an end to the planning in December.

Other key developments

The governor of the Belgorod region said in a Telegram post Friday that the previous day's explosion caused three injuries but no deaths. Although he described the incident only as an explosion, Tass said that a Russian warplane had accidentally fired on the Russian city. The Washington Post could not independently verify the report. Belgorod is about 20 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Denmark and the Netherlands will donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to the Danish Foreign Ministry. "Denmark will continue support for Ukraine's fight for freedom now and in the long-term," the foreign ministry tweeted, citing Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Germany, which developed the Leopard, said in January that it would deliver tanks to Ukraine and authorized other countries to export its Leopards to Kyiv.

"Let me be clear: Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family," Stoltenberg said Thursday in Kyiv. His remarks come as NATO is expanding. Finland became its latest member this month, enlarging NATO's borders directly adjacent to Russia's. Sweden is also seeking to join but has run into opposition from Hungary and Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his calls for Russia to be banned from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics if its aggression continues, after a visit in Kyiv with Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, who he said expressed support for Ukraine's calls. "It would be great if exactly such signals were heard in the International Olympic Committee," he added.

Global impact

A group of Republican lawmakers said they would oppose further aid to Ukraine unless it is "linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war" to an end. "As the war enters its second year, there is no end in sight and no clear strategy to bring this war to a close," the 19 lawmakers wrote in a letter to President Biden. They argued that further aid raises the risk of a direct conflict between Washington and Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit New York to meet U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations told reporters. Lavrov is touring Latin America this week, according to Russia's Foreign Ministry

Zelensky addressed Mexico’s legislature by video link Thursday, appealing for diplomatic support. The speech came as Russia and Ukraine are competing for support in Latin America. Mexico has voted on the side of the West at the United Nations, calling for Russia to end its aggression.

From our correspondents

How Brad Paisley became the most outspoken country star to support Ukraine: When invited to join a Senate delegation visiting Ukraine last week, country music star Brad Paisley jumped at the opportunity, Emily Yahr reports. “I would have moved heaven and earth. I said, ‘Now that you invited me, you can’t stop me. I’m going.’”

Last year, Paisley wrote “Same Here” — a song that describes how everyone wants the same things out of life, including freedom — after seeing images of the war in Ukraine. After going back and forth with Ukrainian officials, Paisley persuaded Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to appear in the song. In Ukraine, Paisley sang part of the ballad at a news conference.

