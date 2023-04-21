Ukraine live briefing: Russia accidentally strikes its own city, state media says; NATO chief visits Kyiv

A Russian warplane accidentally fired on the Russian city of Belgorod, the country’s defense ministry said, according to Tass, a Russian news agency. The incident resulted in damaged residential buildings, Tass reported.
Support for Ukraine will also be top of the agenda Friday during the latest Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are expected to attend and offer opening remarks.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
How Brad Paisley became the most outspoken country star to support Ukraine: When invited to join a Senate delegation visiting Ukraine last week, country music star Brad Paisley jumped at the opportunity, Emily Yahr reports. “I would have moved heaven and earth. I said, ‘Now that you invited me, you can’t stop me. I’m going.’”
Last year, Paisley wrote “Same Here” — a song that describes how everyone wants the same things out of life, including freedom — after seeing images of the war in Ukraine. After going back and forth with Ukrainian officials, Paisley persuaded Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to appear in the song. In Ukraine, Paisley sang part of the ballad at a news conference.