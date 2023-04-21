Nations prepare Sudan evacuations amid push for Eid holiday cease-fire

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

World leaders including from the United States and the United Nations called on Sudan’s rival armed forces to commit to a cease-fire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr ending Ramadan on Friday after fighting that has rocked the country and killed at least 400 people. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the warring generals, urging them to agree to a cease-fire for Eid at least until Sunday. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials said the Defense Department was preparing troops near Sudan in case U.S. diplomatic and other personnel need emergency evacuation.

Thousands have been injured and residents trapped by clashes in the power struggle between two military leaders that once shared an uneasy alliance: Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese armed forces, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who is known as Hemedti.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it was sending a military aircraft Friday to evacuate 26 nationals who were currently in Sudan. It said the aircraft left for Djibouti, where it will be put on standby at a U.S. military base. Much of the fighting has been around Sudan’s airports making any evacuations very difficult.

The RSF said early Friday that it agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire to allow families to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. There was no immediate comment from the army and its chief, Burhan, who did not refer to a cease-fire in a speech marking the holiday earlier on Friday.

Residents said they heard gunfire and shelling in the capital, Khartoum, as morning Eid prayers began early Friday before the cease-fire announcement.

“Instead of waking up to the call to prayer, people in Khartoum again woke up to heavy fighting,” the Norwegian ambassador tweeted early Friday. “It is deeply sad and awful that it is this way. It should be a day of joy and togetherness, not war.”

Two 24-hour cease-fire announced earlier this week for the evacuation of civilians failed to hold.

The violence has forced residents to shelter at home with dwindling food supplies and power cuts, or to attempt to find a way out under the fire through checkpoints and tanks.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres also appealed for a cease-fire to allow civilians to reach safety, and the World Health Organization called on the factions to pause the fighting to deliver medical supplies to hospitals, many of which have shut.

Min Joo Kim in Seoul and Karen DeYoung in D.C. contributed to this report.

