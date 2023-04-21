British deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying findings

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Britain’s deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday over bullying allegations, in another political embarrassment to Rishi Sunak’s government. Raab, 49, who rose to prominence under former prime minister Boris Johnson, resigned after an independent investigation and report concluded that he had bullied his staff and civil servants while serving in high office.

“I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry,” Raab said in his resignation statement, adding that he was “genuinely sorry.” He had previously promised to resign if the report upheld bullying claims about him.

However, he also criticized the inquiry for “setting the threshold for bullying so low,” and said it could set a “dangerous precedent” and encourage “spurious complaints.”

The move is another blow to Sunak’s government, which has been dogged by allegations of “sleaze” and impropriety after he promised to restore “integrity” when he took over from prime minister Liz Truss in October.

Raab served most recently as deputy prime minister and justice minster in Sunak’s cabinet. He has previously worked as a Brexit minster and was viewed as a close ally of Sunak, backing his leadership campaign last year.

Raab’s departure follows the recent scandal-linked removal of two other cabinet colleagues. Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi was fired in January after an ethics probe found him in breach of a ministerial code regarding his tax affairs and former minister Gavin Williamson resigned in November also over bullying allegations.

