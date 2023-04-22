Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv readying new brigades to expel Russians

By
April 22, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
A serviceman in the Ukrainian Volunteer Army covers his ears after firing toward a Russian position in the Donetsk region on Friday. (Sergey Shestak/AFP/Getty Images)
Ukraine is preparing new brigades that will “show themselves at the front,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, without revealing when and how many fresh units would be deployed. He added in his nightly address Friday that Ukraine’s war goals remain the same: to expel Russia from its territory and free Ukrainians in Russian captivity.

In Germany, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his faiththat Ukraine would retake more territory. “I’m confident that when Ukraine decides to launch new operations to liberate more land, Ukraine will be successful,” he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Nine new mechanized Ukrainian brigades are ready for combat, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters after the 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a gathering of U.S. allies and partners interested in providing aid to Kyiv. “Those brigades are trained, they’re manned and they’re equipped,” he said. The allies have so far provided Ukraine with more than 230 tanks and 1,550 armored vehicles.
  • The United States will begin training Ukrainians on Abrams battle tanks next month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. Washington is seeking to supply Ukraine with 31 refurbished Abrams tanks that it hopes will be on the battlefield by the fall.
  • NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance, Stoltenberg said Friday. But he emphasized that “the main focus now is, of course, on how to ensure that Ukraine prevails.” Stoltenberg stressed the need to ensure that Kyiv will have “the deterrence to prevent new attacks” once the war is over. Zelensky has accepted an invitation to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, he added.
  • Ukraine’s top military intelligence official was arrested in absentia for terrorism charges, Russian state media reported. Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief, is wanted for suspected involvement in the attack on the Crimean Bridge last year, according to Tass.

Battleground updates

  • Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, Ukraine’s military said early Saturday. Geolocated footage shows Russia’s Wagner mercenary group having probably captured a railway station in the central part of the city, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.
  • There is still constant shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the U.N. nuclear agency said. International Atomic Energy Agency officials, who are stationed at the Russian-occupied plant as observers, have heard near-daily shelling in the past week, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, according to a news release. The IAEA staff were at one point told to shelter at the site, he added. The United Nations has repeatedly expressed concern about the possibility of a nuclear disaster due to the fighting near the plant.

Global impact

  • Britain said it imposed sanctions on five people “connected to the poisoning and arrest” of politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza. They include Elena Lenskaya, the judge who approved the arrest of Kara-Murza, a longtime opposition politician and Washington Post Opinions contributor. Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday on charges of treason for criticizing Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • Canada announced a new military support package for Kyiv. The military assistance, worth around $29 million, includes sniper rifles and ammunition and radios, but most of the money is destined for a NATO fund for Ukraine.
  • A Russian warplane accidentally fired on the Russian city of Belgorod, the country’s Defense Ministry said. It described the incident as “an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition.” The local governor said three people were injured as a result. Russia’s Defense Ministry said an investigation into the incident, which also damaged residential buildings, is underway.

From our correspondents

Kremlin tries to build antiwar coalition in Germany, documents show: The Kremlin sought to build antiwar sentiment in Germany to dampen support for Ukraine, Catherine Belton, Souad Mekhennet and Shane Harris report. The Washington Post reviewed sensitive Russian documents largely dated from July to November that were obtained by a European intelligence service.

To achieve that goal, Russian officials were in touch with Germany’s political extremes, including at least one person close to Sahra Wagenknecht, a far-left German lawmaker, and members of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party.

