Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv readying new brigades to expel Russians

Ukraine is preparing new brigades that will “show themselves at the front,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, without revealing when and how many fresh units would be deployed. He added in his nightly address Friday that Ukraine’s war goals remain the same: to expel Russia from its territory and free Ukrainians in Russian captivity.
In Germany, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his faiththat Ukraine would retake more territory. “I’m confident that when Ukraine decides to launch new operations to liberate more land, Ukraine will be successful,” he said.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Kremlin tries to build antiwar coalition in Germany, documents show: The Kremlin sought to build antiwar sentiment in Germany to dampen support for Ukraine, Catherine Belton, Souad Mekhennet and Shane Harris report. The Washington Post reviewed sensitive Russian documents largely dated from July to November that were obtained by a European intelligence service.
To achieve that goal, Russian officials were in touch with Germany’s political extremes, including at least one person close to Sahra Wagenknecht, a far-left German lawmaker, and members of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party.