Ukraine live briefing: Russian foreign minister heads to U.N.; Moscow to oust German diplomats Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on April 22. (Reuters)

The Kremlin will expel more than 20 German diplomats from Russia, state media reported, in a move characterized by Moscow as retaliation for a similar move by Berlin. The German Foreign Ministry acknowledged that it had kicked out Russian diplomats as part of an attempt to decrease the number of intelligence agents in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.N. Secretary General António Guterres in New York on Monday. Moscow holds the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council for the month of April.

Key developments

Russia told its citizens to avoid travel to Canada due to alleged incidents of discrimination and physical attacks. It did not substantiate the accusations. The Russian Embassy in Ottawa advised against tourism, education- or business-related visits to the country, and it told those already there to “be vigilant, especially in public places.” Canada has a due to alleged incidents of discrimination and physical attacks. It did not substantiate the accusations. The Russian Embassy in Ottawa advised against tourism, education- or business-related visits to the country, and it told those already there to “be vigilant, especially in public places.” Canada has a sizable population of residents who claim Russian ancestry.

Authorities in the Russian city of Belgorod removed an explosive device from a residential area. The city evacuated the area on Saturday, but people have since returned home, Mayor Valentin Demidov wrote on The city evacuated the area on Saturday, but people have since returned home, Mayor Valentin Demidov wrote on Telegram . Late Thursday, a Russian warplane accidentally fired on the city , which is located near northeastern Ukraine, injuring three people, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new measures targeting 322 companies and numerous other entities. The blacklist includes Russian weapons manufacturers and those who help Russia circumvent punitive measures. “Every Russian scheme that makes it possible to bypass sanctions makes this war longer, adds opportunities for the aggressor,” and numerous other entities. The blacklist includes Russian weapons manufacturers and those who help Russia circumvent punitive measures. “Every Russian scheme that makes it possible to bypass sanctions makes this war longer, adds opportunities for the aggressor,” he said.

From our correspondents

In Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops cling to western edge of a destroyed city: For months, Ukraine and Russia have flooded Bakhmut with reinforcements and carted away thousands of dead and wounded in what has become the longest, bloodiest battle of the war. Now, after eight months of Ukraine steadily ceding territory, the fight there is closing in on just a few square miles, Susannah George and Serhii Korolchuk write from the embattled city.

Small teams of Ukrainian and Russian ground forces are battling for control of Bakhmut’s western edge, moving between apartment blocks. “We can attack and repel them for a day or two, or they can advance, and we have to retreat again,” a 35-year-old Ukrainian junior sergeant working on the front lines told The Washington Post. “I don’t even know, to be honest, what will happen in a week or two. … A lot of people are dying here, a lot.”

