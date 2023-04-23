U.S. forces evacuate diplomats from Sudan as embassy suspends operations

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. military completed the evacuation of all American embassy personnel and family members from Sudan early Sunday local time, President Biden said, as rival military factions battled for control of the country amid a sharp uptick in casualties in Africa’s third-largest nation. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety,” Biden said in a statement that also thanked the governments of Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia for help.

The decision to evacuate all personnel and suspend embassy operations was made because of “serious and growing security risks” stemming from the fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Operations at the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, the capital, have been suspended.

The two parties have been fighting for more than a week, raising fears of a wider conflict in the Horn of Africa. The fighting has killed at least 400 people and injured 3,500, according to the United Nations. At least 256 civilians have been killed.

Despite the success of the embassy evacuation, U.S. officials maintained that they would not be able to expand it to include U.S. citizens who do not work for the government. U.S. officials are in touch with hundreds of Americans in Sudan, providing guidance on escape routes and other logistical information, but said it was too dangerous to include them at this time.

A senior State Department official, John Bass, rejected claims by the RSF that the group had supported the evacuation. “They cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members,” he said.

Some 16,000 Americans are in Sudan, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

The operation involved a contingent of U.S. aircraft, including three MH-47 Chinook transport helicopters that lifted off at 9 a.m. Eastern time from Djibouti, landed in Ethiopia for a refuel, and flew three hours to Khartoum. The operation was “fast and clean,” with service members spending less than an hour on the ground, Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II told reporters Saturday night.

U.S. forces were not shot at during the evacuation, officials said. The number of people evacuated was under 100, including all U.S. diplomats and a small number of foreign officials. Some locally employed staff will remain in the country to take care of the U.S. facility until embassy operations resume.

While embassy operations are suspended, U.S. officials acknowledged that their diplomatic capabilities would be “degraded.” But they insisted that Washington would not abandon the Sudanese and were in constant contact with the warring parties in an effort to broker a cease-fire.

Molly Phee, the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, said Washington had impressed upon Sudan’s leaders that “nearly the entire world is united in shock at their conduct and united in their demands to cease this fighting, which is so threatening to the people and to the nation and frankly to the nation.”

“We’re also going to remain engaged with our partners who are working to end the fighting,” she said.

Shane Harris contributed to this report.

