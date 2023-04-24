A cult advised starving for salvation, police say. Dozens have died.

Dozens of bodies were exhumed in Kenya in an investigation into a Christian cult whose followers were believed to have starved themselves to death. (Video: Reuters)

NAIROBI — Dozens of bodies exhumed from a forest in southeast Kenya appear to be victims of a religious starvation cult, authorities said. Kenyan Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki described the deaths as a “massacre.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight At least 47 people have been confirmed dead, including 39 whose bodies were exhumed, and 28 people survived, said Charles Kamau, a Malindi subcounty criminal investigation officer. He said most of the bodies retrieved from graves were children.

Kamau said that at least four died of starvation, though post-mortems still had to be done.

Eight hundred acres of the Shakahola forest near the town of Malindi has been sealed off and declared a crime scene, Kindiki said.

“Prima facie, large-scale crimes under Kenyan law as well as international law have been committed,” he said.

The dead are believed to be worshipers of Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Church. The pastor was arrested last month on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of two children. His bail was revoked last week, Kenya News Agency reported.

Fifteen survivors were rescued April 14, and four died soon afterward. An operation to identify and dig up shallow graves in the forest began Friday, the state-run Kenya Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Magistrate Elizabeth Usui noted that Mackenzie had not been charged but was ordered behind bars for 14 days so he could not interfere with the police investigation.

Police received a tip that a person was “brainwashing people … to starve their children to death so that they can see God in the future,” Kamau told the Star Kenya in March. The spiritual leader’s followers ran from police into the forest when the pastor was apprehended, Kamau said.

The Kenya Red Cross said 112 people had been reported missing as of Sunday to a tracing desk it set up at the Malindi Sub-Country Hospital as part of its Shakahola response.

Mackenzie moved to Shakahola forest from a former ministry in Malindi, a town of about 120,000 people 72 miles north of Mombasa, after he was arrested and charged with “various offenses” in 2018, Kamau told Citizen TV.

“He was able to influence his followers to follow him there,” he added.

Mackenzie has said he disbanded the church at that time and denies wrongdoing in the deaths of the people found in recent days, the BBC reported.

What appears to be his former ministry’s website with posts from 2014 says its mission is “to nurture the faithful holistically in all matters of Christian spirituality as we prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ through teaching and evangelism.”

Mombasa-based human rights organization Haki Africa said in a video that those rescued said they were told to fast to avoid “apocalyptic damnation.”

Some of the rescued refused the organization’s attempts to give them food and water, closing their lips, Hussein Khalid, executive director Haki Africa, told Citizen TV.

Kindiki said Kenya’s government could introduce tighter regulation of religious organizations while remaining “respectful of religious freedom,” calling the deaths a “horrendous blight on our conscience” and an “atrocity on so many innocent souls.”

Vinall reported from Melbourne, Australia.

