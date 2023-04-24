Ukraine live briefing: War pushes global defense spending to record high; Russia says U.S. withheld journalist visas

The Russian invasion of Ukraine spurred a steep increase in the defense expenditure of Western and Central European countries, with spending exceeding that of 1989, when the Cold War was drawing to a close, according to a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The region’s military expenditure rose to $345 billion in 2022, with Finland and Lithuania upping their spending the most on a percentage basis.
As Russians plot against Chad, concerns mount over important U.S. ally: The Wagner Group in February discussed a plan to recruit and train rebels from Chad, a key U.S. security partner in the region, leaked American intelligence documents suggest.
Discussions between Wagner Group founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin and associates are detailed in documents as part of an “evolving plan to topple” the Chadian government, which faces the twin security challenges of growing Russian influence and Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel, reports Rachel Chason. Chad has adopted more repressive tactics against domestic dissidents, but critics say regional security challenges have blunted the Western response.