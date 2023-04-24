Ukraine live briefing: War pushes global defense spending to record high; Russia says U.S. withheld journalist visas

Updated April 24, 2023 at 2:34 a.m. EDT|Published April 24, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Europe’s military spending grew at a record pace in 2022, reaching a level unseen since the Cold War, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP/Getty Images)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine spurred a steep increase in the defense expenditure of Western and Central European countries, with spending exceeding that of 1989, when the Cold War was drawing to a close, according to a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The region’s military expenditure rose to $345 billion in 2022, with Finland and Lithuania upping their spending the most on a percentage basis.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Russia accused the United States of violating its obligations by not issuing visas to journalists planning to cover Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s trip to the United Nations in New York, which began Monday. Moscow holds the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council for April. The State Department declined to comment Sunday about the visas, citing privacy issues.
  • Global defense expenditure rose to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion in 2022, with Russia and Ukraine notably hiking their budgets. ‘The continuous rise in global military expenditure in recent years is a sign that we are living in an increasingly insecure world,” SIPRI researcher Nan Tian said in a statement.
  • The Kremlin could end the Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain, if the Group of Seven industrialized nations imposes a blanket ban on exports to Russia, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday on Telegram. Medvedev now has a senior security role. The G-7 consists of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada. Japan holds the G-7 presidency this year, and Kyodo News reported last week that such a step is being considered.
  • Ukraine has probably set up military positions on the eastern side of the strategically important Dnieper River in the Kherson region, the Institute for the Study of War said, citing geolocated footage shared by Russian military bloggers. The D.C.-based think tank said it was the first time it had observed reliable imagery of a continued Ukrainian presence in the area, which the Kremlin has illegally annexed but does not fully control.

Global impact

  • South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that Seoul has to consider its “many direct and indirect relationships” with Russia and Ukraine when deciding what assistance to supply Kyiv. Yoon was speaking to The Washington Post ahead of a trip to the United States this week, where he is expected to come under pressure for his country’s reluctance to supply lethal aid to Ukraine.
  • About 80 European lawmakers urged France’s foreign minister to declare the Chinese ambassador in Paris persona non-grata after he made remarks questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states. In an open letter published by Le Monde, the signatories called the comment a threat to the security of France’s European partners.
  • The Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group is making aggressive moves to bring together an anti-Western coalition of states in Africa, according to leaked U.S. government documents reviewed by The Washington Post. Alarmed U.S. officials have rushed to target the group’s network and businesses with sanctions and cyberoperations, the documents suggest.

From our correspondents

As Russians plot against Chad, concerns mount over important U.S. ally: The Wagner Group in February discussed a plan to recruit and train rebels from Chad, a key U.S. security partner in the region, leaked American intelligence documents suggest.

Discussions between Wagner Group founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin and associates are detailed in documents as part of an “evolving plan to topple” the Chadian government, which faces the twin security challenges of growing Russian influence and Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel, reports Rachel Chason. Chad has adopted more repressive tactics against domestic dissidents, but critics say regional security challenges have blunted the Western response.

