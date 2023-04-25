Pakistani police say electrical shorts caused deadly blasts

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police said Tuesday the twin blasts that struck a counterterrorism facility in the country’s northwest and killed 13 people the previous day were caused by electrical shorts and not a terror attack, as initially suggested.
Initially, police said it could be an act of terrorism but an investigation later concluded that short circuits caused the explosions, according to a police statement released on Tuesday. Nasir Mahmood Satti, a district police chief, also confirmed there was no attack from the outside.
Associated Press images from the scene showed destroyed cars and downed trees at the facility, which also houses a police station and the headquarters of a reserve police force.
The district of Swat lies at the center of the picturesque Swat Valley, once the stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban. The military carried out a massive operation there in 2007 and later claimed to have routed the militants and restored normalcy. However, attacks have persisted.